PCMC posts record Covid deaths and positive cases in April

In April 2021, as many as 1,488 deaths have been registered in various civic and private hospitals in the industrial city.

THE month of April has broken the Covid-19 record of both number of patients and deaths for a single month in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). As many as 70,285 positive cases and 1,488 deaths were registered in April. Both the figures were highest for any month since the first positive case was registered in March 2020 and first death in April 2020.

According to PCMC health department, in the 30-day period in April, between 2,000-3,000 Covid positive cases have been registered daily. The cases also crossed the 3000-mark for the first time during the time taking the total positive figure for April at 70,285. If in March, around 34,000 postive cases were registered, it doubled in April.

So far, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 2,12,460 positive cases. Among these, 43 per cent are in the age group of 22-39 years which is the highest in all age groups. Of the total positive cases, 1,87,936 citizens have recovered. Percentage wise 60 per cent of the men and 40 per cent women have been detected positive so far.

Similarly, the figure of 484 Covid-19 deaths have been three times more than what was recorded as the highest figure in August 2020.

In April 2021, as many as 1,488 deaths have been registered in various civic and private hospitals in the industrial city.

“Of these, 913 deaths are of citizens living in Pimpri-Chinchwad while 575 deaths are of citizens living outside PCMC limits,” said Dr Anil Roy, PCMC health chief. He also added that the deaths were highest among 60-plus age category.

“These age groups (60+ & 70+) are high-risk groups. Most of them suffer from co-morbidities and age related ailments. When they get infected, their deterioration happens quickly. But it is not necessary that all of them are affected severely. There are scores of cases where citizens above the age of 80 and 90 have recovered,” he said.

On deaths during the first wave and second wave, Dr Roy said: “In the first wave, we used to have less than 40 deaths every day. But in April, we had anything between 80-90 deaths every day or more at times.”

Dr Aniket Lathi, one of the doctors at YCM hospital, said: “In the second wave, Covid is affecting all age groups. We are also witnessing deaths of youngsters which was not the case in the first wave. We believe if vaccinations of youngsters take place, the cases and death count will come down. Even the first dose for the youngsters will help protect them. Therefore, youngsters should get vaccinated at the first opportunity.”