PCMC police chief nabs 3; hunt on for 2 others

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash and three others cops posed as civilians to trap and arrest some people allegedly extorting money by claiming to be close to senior IPS officers, including the commissioner and Vishwas Nangre Patil. Police have arrested three, including two women, and have launched a search for two more suspects.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police had received information that some persons were extorting money claiming links with senior IPS officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prakash said, “After receiving information that our names were being used, I decided to catch them in action to send a clear message to the public that not only these things will not be tolerated, people should also be cautious of such elements.”

Prakash said, “We made contact with the suspects and told them that we were facing some issues over a land-related matter. They claimed to have contacts among IPS officers, including myself and Nangre Patil. They demanded over Rs 1 lakh to help with the matter. A meeting at a hotel was planned for Saturday night. Three other cops and I posed as common citizens.” Police have identified the arrested suspects as Roshan Bagul (22) and Gayatri Bagul (22), both residents of Nashik, and Pooja Mane (22) from Hadapsar.

In May last year, Prakash and a woman police officer had disguised themselves as a couple and had toured several police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad to check the responses of on-duty police officials.