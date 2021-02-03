PCMC plan to convert land under green zone into residential area gets government nod

Corporator Seema Savale said several constructions had come up in the green zone, which were termed as "illegal". (Representational)

In a significant move, the state government has given the nod to a PCMC plan of converting lakhs of acres in the “green” zone or “non-residential” zone into “yellow” or “residential” zone. The move will benefit residents living along Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers in over 14 suburbs.

Officials from the PCMC said land outside the blue line zone, which was a non-residential zone, can now be converted into a residential zone. “The flood lines were drawn by the irrigation department in 2009. As a result, thousands of acres turned into yellow zone or non-residential zone where construction of any kind was prohibited. Now the government has converted the areas outside the blue line into yellow zone where residents can get their constructions legalised by paying five per cent premium or can construct legal structures,” Rajendra Pawar, deputy director of town planning, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The decision will benefit residents in 14 suburbs, including Poonawale, Charholi, Duddolgaon, Moshi, Chikhali, Talwade and Kiwale. “Basically, the move will benefit residents living along the three rivers,” Pawar said.

Civic officials said the move will benefit at least over four lakh sq m of land in over 14 suburbs. “The PCMC sent the proposal during the tenure of the then municipal commissioner Rajiv Jadhav. The civic general body meeting passed a resolution to this effect,” officials said.

Pawar said residents who wished to convert their land into yellow zone should pay the premium by March 8. “We are charging premium because the civic body has to provide basic amenities and infrastructure in these areas,” he said.

Corporator Seema Savale said several constructions had come up in the green zone, which were termed as “illegal”. “These residents can now get their structures legalised,” she added.

Savale also said when the flood lines were drawn in 2009, the irrigation department marked blue line and red line. “Blue line means floods are expected once in 25 years and red line means floods are expected once in 100 years. The area between blue line and red line is called green zone. The marking of blue line from the river boundary depends on the topography of the area. In some suburbs, blue line is marked up to 30 metres from the river while in others it could be 100 or 300 metres,” she said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.