Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body cuts drinking water supply to 24 housing societies without functional sewage plants

As many as 24 residential housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad have lost their drinking water connections as they have failed to make their sewage treatment plants (STPs) operational.

Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which cut the water connections last week, said they had warned the societies in advance.

”Despite reminders, 24 societies failed to make their STPs operational. Our officials went to the spot and came across several non-operational STPs,” PCMC Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat told The Indian Express on Monday.

The PCMC administration said the STP mandate currently applies to 494 residential societies.

”The norm is not applicable to all societies. It is applicable only to those constructed on 2 lakh square feet of land,” said Alhat.