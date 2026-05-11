Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body cuts drinking water supply to 24 housing societies without functional sewage plants

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
As many as 24 residential housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad have lost their drinking water connections as they have failed to make their sewage treatment plants (STPs) operational.
Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which cut the water connections last week, said they had warned the societies in advance.
”Despite reminders, 24 societies failed to make their STPs operational. Our officials went to the spot and came across several non-operational STPs,” PCMC Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat told The Indian Express on Monday.
The PCMC administration said the STP mandate currently applies to 494 residential societies.
”The norm is not applicable to all societies. It is applicable only to those constructed on 2 lakh square feet of land,” said Alhat.
Of the 494 such housing societies, Alhat said 62 had repeatedly been told to get their STPs up and running.
”But they have failed to do so. Therefore, we have started taking action. So far, we have taken action only on those STPs that were non-functional for several days. Action against the remaining ones will be taken soon,” Alhat said.
Alhat said some societies had internal problems that kept their STPs non-functional.
”For instance, some societies told us their chairman has changed, others said their new committees are being formed. We told such societies to give us a guarantee letter stating they would make their STPs operational in the next 15 days,” he said.
PCMC officials said that builders set up STPs before handing over newly constructed buildings to residents.
Every society, based on either 20,000 square metres or 2 lakh square feet of land, must set up STPs. Once the STPs are set up, they can treat their sewage water and recycle it for gardening or toilet use. This way, they need not use the drinking water supplied to them. This leads to less consumption of the drinking water,” an official said.
Meanwhile, residents of the housing societies had grievances to share.
”Firstly, the PCMC has not given us any notice before severing our water connections. It is asking us to give in writing that we had been served the notice. This is not appropriate. Besides, the PCMC had given completion certificates to the builders without verifying whether the STP was in a condition to be operated or without ensuring that society members have been trained for the purpose,” said Amol Joshi, chairman of Palaash Housing Society, whose water connections have been severed.
Joshi added, ”In our case, the watchman who was operating had quit. We were in the process of appointing a new watchman and training him in operating the STP. Before that, PCMC teams arrived and severed our connection. This is a gross injustice to the residents. Now we have to depend on water tanks and spend extra money on them.”
Another society resident said running STPs is easier said than done and criticised the timing of the PCMC action.
”The PCMC talks big about setting up STPs. Who will pay the huge electricity bill for running the STP? Besides, we have no technical knowledge about it. Neither has the builder provided us with any technical insight. There is also the issue of maintenance of the STPs. The PCMC should not take such crass action, especially at a time of scorching summer.”
The 24 housing societies that lost their water connections
Aishwaryam Society B Ventures, Advani Orlikon Road, Akurdi
Palaash Rytham, Udyognagar, Chinchwad
Success Infra Society, Mangal Kalash Road, Ravet
Aanandban Co-op Housing Society, Survey No-154/2, Iskcon Temple, Ganesh Nagar, Ravet
Sai Saroj, Sr. No. 154/1 180/1A, Ganesh Nagar, Pipeline Rd Shinde Vasti, Ravet
Aaditya Malhar Society, Sector 29, Shinde Wasti, Ravet
Rainbow Vista, Aundh-Ravet BRTS Rd, Ravet
Mangal Vishwa, S. No 73, Lotus Laxmi Rd, Kiwale, Ravet, Dehu Road
GK Palacio Phase II, Jadhavwadi, Moshi
Shubh Kalash Housing Society, D Y Patil International School, next to Chikhali, Vithal Nagar, Chikhali
Jai Hind Residency, Newale Wasti, Chikhali, Vitthal Nagar
Silver Skyscape, Jai Mahesh Road, Shankar Kalate Nagar, Wakad
Sonigara Kesar, Chatrapati Chowk Rd, Kaspate Wasti, Wakad
GK Rose Mansion Cooperative Housing Society, GK Rose Mansion Internal Rd, Rasikwadi, Punawale
Vardhaman Palm Rose, Kate Wasti, Punawale
Green Valley, Green Villa, Mankar Chowk, Kaspate Wasti Rd, Kaspate Wasti, Wakad
Azure Mhada, Vision One Mall Road, Tathwade
Alcove Society, Pimple Saudagar
Sollana Society, Sai Park Road, Gujar Nagar, Sai Colony, Thergaon
Millennium Acropolis, Santosh Nagar, Tathawade
Rose Icon Co-Operative Housing Society, Rose Icon Tennis Court, Pimple Saudagar
Royal Elegance, Rahatani Gaon, Kalewadi
Sai Crystal, Apartment complex, JQ3M+577, Shivraj Nagar, 32/2B, Shastri Nagar, Rahatani
Oriana, Mayur Nagari, Shirode Road, Opposite to HP Gas Godown, Pimple Gurav