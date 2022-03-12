Pimpri-Chinchwad: MVA to hold ‘people’s civic general body’ today

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, which together form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, have organised a ‘people’s civic general body’ meeting at Acharya Atre hall in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday in protest against the ruling BJP’s refusal to hold a special civic general body meeting to discuss the budget proposals.

Alleging that the BJP had “tampered with the budget proposals” presented by the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic administration, NCP spokesperson Yogesh Behl said, “When the civic general body meeting was held in February to discuss the budget proposals, the Mayor adjourned the meeting till March 17, but the civic general body’s term ends on March 13, which means the ruling BJP did not intend to hold the meeting.”

Behl alleged that the BJP did not allow the meeting to take place because it feared that it would get exposed. “They tampered with the draft budget prepared by the civic administration, adding and reducing amounts to the tune of Rs 800 crore from various heads. If the budget is discussed in the meeting, the NCP has decided to expose the functioning of the BJP. And that is why they have decided not to hold the meeting,” he asserted.

The NCP leader said that for Saturday’s civic general body, which will be held at 12 noon at Acharya Atre hall in Sant Tukaram Nagar area, they have invited citizens to watch the proceedings. He said Shiv Sena leader Sulbha Ubale will be the ‘mayor’ who presides over the meeting, adding, “Congress Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Kailas Kadam will serve as the ‘municipal commissioner’.”