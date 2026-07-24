Pimpri-Chinchwad: Citizens living along Pavana, Indrayani riverbanks urged to stay alert as water level rises

Continuous rains lashed Pimpri-Chinchwad city for several hours on Friday, increasing levels of the Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers, accompanied by water discharged from the dams.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneJul 24, 2026 10:21 PM IST
All necessary machinery and systems were kept on high alert to handle emergency situations arising from rains.All necessary machinery and systems were kept on high alert to handle emergency situations arising from rains. (Source: Express Photo)
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Even as water levels in the three rivers flowing through Pimpri Chinchwad rose due to the discharge of water from the dams, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) appealed to citizens residing on riverbank areas to remain alert.

All necessary machinery and systems were kept on high alert to handle emergency situations arising from rains.

Continuous rains lashed Pimpri-Chinchwad city for several hours on Friday, increasing levels of the Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers, accompanied by water discharged from the dams.

The Pavana Dam is was approximately 97% full till Friday evening. With rains in its catchment area, water was discharged into the riverbed to regulate the dam’s storage. At 8:00 pm the same day, approximately 7,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam into the Pavana riverbed, officials said.

The Pavana Dam Flood Control Room stated that the amount of water discharged from the dam into the riverbed depends on the intensity of rain and the incoming water flow. Considering all these factors, all municipal departments were instructed to remain vigilant.

Civic departments were directed to take immediate action to provide all necessary facilities, including food and medical care, in the event that citizens living along the Pavana and Indrayani riverbanks need to be relocated to safe places. Rapid response teams through regional offices were instructed to monitor the riverbank areas day and night, and to coordinate with local public representatives and citizens to handle emergency situations in those areas. Emergency teams, equipped with necessary tools and equipment, were kept ready to handle any emergency situation.

Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi, along with senior officials, were reviewing the situation and closely monitored developments. The municipal administration informed citizens that in case any emergency assistance was required, they should contact the municipal main control room numbers — 020-67331111 / 020-28331111 — or the fire department number at 7030908991.

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“Due to continuous rainfall, there is a possibility of a sudden rise in water levels of rivers, nullahs, and streams, creating flood-like conditions in low-lying areas along the riverbanks. Therefore, citizens and farmers in the Pavana river basin have been urged to stay alert, immediately shift materials in the riverbed, agricultural tools, farm pumps, and livestock to safe locations, avoid believing in rumors, and strictly follow and cooperate with the administration’s instructions,” the Pavana Dam Project Flood Control Room said.

“Considering the current situation, all concerned departments of the Municipal Corporation have been instructed to remain alert, and necessary manpower, machinery, and rescue teams have been kept ready to tackle any emergency situation. Low-lying areas along the riverbanks are being continuously monitored, and immediate measures will be taken as needed. Citizens should avoid entering the riverbed or dangerous areas along the riverbanks, rely only on official information, and promptly contact the municipal control room if any emergency assistance is required,” said Vijay Suryawanshi, Commissioner, PCMC.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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