Pimpri-Chinchwad: Citizens living along Pavana, Indrayani riverbanks urged to stay alert as water level rises

All necessary machinery and systems were kept on high alert to handle emergency situations arising from rains. (Source: Express Photo)

Even as water levels in the three rivers flowing through Pimpri Chinchwad rose due to the discharge of water from the dams, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) appealed to citizens residing on riverbank areas to remain alert.

All necessary machinery and systems were kept on high alert to handle emergency situations arising from rains.

Continuous rains lashed Pimpri-Chinchwad city for several hours on Friday, increasing levels of the Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers, accompanied by water discharged from the dams.

The Pavana Dam is was approximately 97% full till Friday evening. With rains in its catchment area, water was discharged into the riverbed to regulate the dam’s storage. At 8:00 pm the same day, approximately 7,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam into the Pavana riverbed, officials said.