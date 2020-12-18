PCMC officer who played key role in containing Covid spread promoted, transferred

Santosh Patil. (pcmcindia.gov.in)

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil, who was part of the civic team that helped contain the spread of coronavirus in the industrial city, has been promoted and transferred to the Pune Divisional Commissionerate. The transfer order was received by the PCMC on Thursday.

Patil worked with the civic team to help Covid-19 patients find hospital beds and spread awareness about early treatment. Patil was in charge of PCMC hospitals, primarily YCM Hospital and Bhosari, which were dedicated Covid centres.

“I got an opportunity to do my best during the pandemic period. It was a difficult task but our PCMC officials, medical team and employees rose to the occasion… I am happy that my good work during this period has been recognised by the government…” said Patil, adding that he would soon take charge as deputy commissioner in the Pune Divisional

