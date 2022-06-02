PCMC: NCP jubilant after draw of lots, BJP says will fight it out

A DAY after the draw of lots for deciding women’s reservation in 70 seats of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took place, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed that it has “reasons to feel content” while the BJP said it had enough manpower to replace those who have become ineligible. At the same time, the parties seem to be switching to election mode after a lull with bigwigs like Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis set to address the workers later this week.

“The draw of lots is in NCP’s favour. The ruling BJP is most affected as those who were elected on its ticket in last elections have been ousted after their seats became reserved for women from different categories,” NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavahane told The Indian Express.

Gavahane said in Pimple Gurav Prabhags 41 and 44, of the six seats, four have become reserved for SC and ST candidates. Of the four, three are for SC and ST women candidates and one is for SC (male) candidates. “These two prabhags had given the BJP maximum corporators in the last elections,” Gavahane said.

BJP leader Namdeo Dhake said, “We have been affected in some wards but have enough manpower who have the capability to contest the elections and win too.”

Gavahane said in the last elections, NCP had won 36 seats while the BJP had won more than 80. “In most of the prabhags where BJP’s male candidates won, the seats have become reserved for women. These corporators will have to look for candidates among their families or switch to other wards, which is difficult,” he said.

Gavahane said, “The NCP has been least affected – be it by delimitation exercise or by draw of lots. Anyway, we had only 36 corporators in the last elections. This time, at least 20 who had won on BJP tickets in last elections are slated to join us.”

A BJP leader said, “Even the NCP leaders will be affected after the draw of lots. For instance, in Prabhag 17 of Sant Tukaram Nagar area, one seat is for SC candidate and one for ST. For the lone open seat, there will be tough competition. NCP leader Yogesh Behl, who was elected from this area, will be seeking re-election.”

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar said the major problem is regarding “too many candidates” from open category. “Most of the open category candidates are bigwigs of their parties. Some of them find their bastions becoming reserved for women. Either they will have to field their wives or opt out.” Meanwhile, Gavahane said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate a few civic projects on Friday and will address NCP workers at a meeting in Chinchwad.

BJP leader Dhake said, “Our leader Devendra Fadnavis will be in the city on Sunday.”