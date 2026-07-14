Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Moshi depot partially reopened, 6 days after collapse that killed nine

The accident occurred on July 8 when, amid heavy rain, a portion of the waste mountain at the Moshi garbage depot collapsed onto the administrative building of a waste-to-energy project. (Express photo by Soham Shah).

The Moshi garbage depot of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been partially reopened for waste dumping, less than a week after a mound of garbage collapsed onto a nearby waste-to-energy plant building, killing nine employees.

A major portion of the waste generated in the city is still being diverted to facilities operated by the Khadki Cantonment Board and at Dehu.

“The Moshi garbage depot was partially reopened yesterday,” PCMC Chief Engineer Pramod Ombase told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

For now, only medical waste, CNG-related waste and kitchen waste are being dumped at the depot.

“This waste is being dumped at a location away from the mishap site,” Ombase said.