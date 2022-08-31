scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

PCMC launches survey to enroll disabled citizens in welfare schemes

"There are 8,060 disabled individuals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, 3,700 have registered themselves with us," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Dangat.

A special camp was also organised from May 10 to 15 for getting the disabled persons registered. (File)

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a survey of disabled citizens living in its jurisdiction with the objective to cover them under various welfare schemes being implemented by the civic body.

“There are 8,060 disabled individuals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, 3,700 have registered themselves with us,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Dangat. “Those who have not registered yet should enroll themselves by filing up a form and submitting it to us before September 30.” Dangat added: “Because their details are not available with us, we are not able to extend the benefit to them.”

The PCMC administration said that it has, on regular basis, undertaken surveys, campaigns through social media and newspaper to create awareness about the differently abled.

A special camp was also organised from May 10 to 15 for getting the disabled persons registered. Officials said all beneficiaries under the scheme are issued a Unique Disabled ID (UDID) card.  The card helps disabled persons store all their personal information in one place, said an official.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:19:51 am
