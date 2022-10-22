PCMC junks move not to collect wet waste from big societies from November 1

THE PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday postponed its decision not to lift wet waste from big housing societies from November 1. The decision was taken following directives from the district’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil to the civic body not to stop collecting wet waste from November 1.

“We have stayed our decision not to collect waste from big housing societies from November 1. At the same time, we will continue to hold positive engagement to convince them about processing the wet waste at their premises under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express on Friday.

Singh said the PCMC had already given a month’s extension to the societies to set up the required system on their premises.

Patil, who visited PCMC headquarters to review the ongoing works said, “I have asked PCMC administration not to go ahead with its decision of not collecting wet waste keeping the sentiments of the people in mind. In the meantime, the PCMC should see if it can make the norm mandatory for new residential buildings.”

Welcoming the move, Dattatrya Deshmukh, who heads the Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation said, “The District Guardian Minister besides staying the move also told the PCMC administration that it should set up a committee on the issue and take citizen’s suggestions and views before taking any final decision. Accordingly, we hope the PCMC will set up a committee to decide the matter and seek public opinion.”

Deshmukh said they were not opposed to holding dialogue with PCMC officials to find a solution to the issue. “However, we are firm on our main demand that it is the PCMC, which should take the responsibility of processing wet waste. PCMC collects taxes from us, and they should shoulder the responsibility for garbage generated in the city,” he said. “Besides the Guardian Minister, opposition leader Ajit Pawar and MLA Laxman Jagtap had supported us and taken up the issue with PCMC administration.”

Sanjeevan Sangle, chairman of the Chikhli-Moshi-Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation said, “It is a relief for big housing societies having more than 70 flats that are categorised as bulk generators of waste. We welcome the directives of the Guardian Minister and the subsequently the PCMC move.”

Sangale said they are looking forward to PCMC to act against builders, who failed to set up processing plants in their projects and officials, who gave such builders completion certificates.

Sangale said they hoped PCMC will soon set up a committee as directed by the Guardian Minister to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Meanwhile, Patil also held meetings with Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials and PMRDA officials.