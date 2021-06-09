PCMC issues notice to crematorium contractor after ‘dog bites’ Covid body; No complaints by family

However, the PCMC has denied that the dog was biting the body of the deceased and said it is verifying the video clip. (File)

After a stray dog was caught on camera allegedly nibbling at the body of a man died of Covid-19 on June 2, the civic administration of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a showcause notice to the contractor who was in charge of the Amardham crematorium.

“The contractor has been asked to reply within two weeks,” said PCMC additional health and medical chief Dr. Anil Roy.

However, the PCMC has denied that the dog was biting the body of the deceased and said it is verifying the video clip.

“On June 2, two Covid bodies were cremated at the Nigdi crematorium. One body came at 1.20 pm. The family was present beyond 3 pm. It is claimed that the video was taken at 6 pm. Till 6 pm, the body was still burning. In such a situation, it is impossible for a human being or animal to go near it,” said Dr. Roy.

Deepak Khairnar, a Nigdi resident who recorded the incident on his cellphone, said, “I had gone to the crematorium to cremate the body of an acquaintance. When I reached the crematorium, I saw a stray dog trying to eat partially-burnt feet of a body. Other stray dogs can also be seen in the video.”

“I wanted to capture the incident on the video to highlight how Covid bodies are being treated at the crematorium. After that, I shooed away the dogs. There is a lack of proper security. This must be happening at other crematoriums as well,” said Khairnar who has complained to the PCMC commissioner with video proof.

“A gruesome incident has happened. I have captured it on video. I fail to understand why PCMC is denying the incident. I think the PCMC is trying to protect the contractor,” added Khairnar.

The family of the deceased man, however, has denied that any such incident took place. Hiraman Wavare, brother of the deceased, said, “We were present at the crematorium till the body was burnt past 3 pm. I don’t think any such incident took place. I have given in writing to the PCMC commissioner that we have no complaint whatsoever. If such an incident had taken place, we would have been the first ones to complain,” he said.

Hiraman Waghere, the contractor, said, “We deny that any such incident has taken place. We have no clue where the video was taken. We had appointed nine persons to look after the upkeep of the crematorium. When the Covid body was cremated on June 2, there were five persons on duty. No one could go near the body for seven to eight hours because of extreme heat. We will submit our reply.”