PCMC issues final warning to 2.06 lakh property tax defaulters as collection hits record high

Residents within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction have shown a highly positive response to paying property tax during the current financial year, the civic administration said on Wednesday.
Out of the 7,32,302 registered properties in the city, 5,26,226 owners have paid their taxes so far.
Meanwhile, 2,06,076 owners are yet to clear their dues, according to Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department.
He urged those who haven’t paid yet to settle their current year’s property tax and any arrears immediately.
PCMC offered various concessions to citizens who paid their property tax during the first and second quarters.
Many residents took advantage of these discounts and paid the tax on time, leading to a significant increase in tax collection, the administration said.
“Furthermore, property owners are making payments in large numbers via the various convenient methods provided by the Corporation, including online, cash, cheques, and E-DCS. There has been a particularly strong response to online payments, making the process simpler, faster, and more transparent. Property owners who have not yet paid their tax are encouraged to do so to avoid late fees and legal action as per the rules of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department,” the administration said.
Preference for Online Tax Payment
* Online Payments: 430,279 taxpayers
* Cash Payments: 56,450 property owners
* Cheque Payments: 12,511 individuals
* BBPS Facility: 26,881 property owners
* E-DCS Facility: 105 property owners.
Pimpri Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge has urged the owners to pay their property tax immediately, stating that PCMC has provided various easy platforms for payment. “Paying on time will help avoid late penalties as well as property seizure or other legal actions. For the convenience of citizens, the 18 regional tax collection offices in the city have been kept open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays,” Landge said.
