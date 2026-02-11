PCMC issues final warning to 2.06 lakh property tax defaulters as collection hits record high

Pimpri Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge has said that 18 regional tax collection offices in the city have been kept open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays to help citizens clear their tax dues.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Out of the 7,32,302 registered properties in PCMC limits, 5,26,226 owners have paid their taxes so far.Out of the 7,32,302 registered properties in PCMC limits, 5,26,226 owners have paid their taxes so far.
Make us preferred source on Google

Residents within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction have shown a highly positive response to paying property tax during the current financial year, the civic administration said on Wednesday.

Out of the 7,32,302 registered properties in the city, 5,26,226 owners have paid their taxes so far.

Meanwhile, 2,06,076 owners are yet to clear their dues, according to Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department.

He urged those who haven’t paid yet to settle their current year’s property tax and any arrears immediately.

PCMC offered various concessions to citizens who paid their property tax during the first and second quarters.

Many residents took advantage of these discounts and paid the tax on time, leading to a significant increase in tax collection, the administration said.

“Furthermore, property owners are making payments in large numbers via the various convenient methods provided by the Corporation, including online, cash, cheques, and E-DCS. There has been a particularly strong response to online payments, making the process simpler, faster, and more transparent. Property owners who have not yet paid their tax are encouraged to do so to avoid late fees and legal action as per the rules of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department,” the administration said.

Preference for Online Tax Payment

* Online Payments: 430,279 taxpayers

* Cash Payments: 56,450 property owners

* Cheque Payments: 12,511 individuals

* BBPS Facility: 26,881 property owners

* E-DCS Facility: 105 property owners.

Story continues below this ad

Pimpri Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge has urged the owners to pay their property tax immediately, stating that PCMC has provided various easy platforms for payment. “Paying on time will help avoid late penalties as well as property seizure or other legal actions. For the convenience of citizens, the 18 regional tax collection offices in the city have been kept open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays,” Landge said.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
India 'buckled under pressure' on tariffs, gave up data control in US deal, says Rahul Gandhi
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement