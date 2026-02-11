PCMC issues final warning to 2.06 lakh property tax defaulters as collection hits record high

Out of the 7,32,302 registered properties in PCMC limits, 5,26,226 owners have paid their taxes so far.

Residents within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction have shown a highly positive response to paying property tax during the current financial year, the civic administration said on Wednesday.

Out of the 7,32,302 registered properties in the city, 5,26,226 owners have paid their taxes so far.

Meanwhile, 2,06,076 owners are yet to clear their dues, according to Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department.

He urged those who haven’t paid yet to settle their current year’s property tax and any arrears immediately.

PCMC offered various concessions to citizens who paid their property tax during the first and second quarters.