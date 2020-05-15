PCMC industries reopen with 33% staff strength, no outsider allowed: Hardikar

PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar

While the industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been allowed to restart their operations, they will not be able to bring in employees from outside the boundaries of the civic body. Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, while interacting with the industry bodies of PCMC, said companies would have to make arrangements for transportation of their employees and no employee can travel to offices on two-wheelers.

On Thursday afternoon, the state government had allowed the industries in PCMC to restart their operations, but with just 33 per cent staff strength. The industry association of PCMC had petitioned the state government to allow them to restart their operations in areas of the twin township that don’t come under containment zones.

Earlier this month, the state government had allowed industries in rural areas in Pune like Chakan, Talegaon and Ranjangaon to restart their operations. Companies had been asked to follow all set precautions of safety and sanitisation in their premises.

During a special interaction, organised by the Maharatta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Hardikar said companies will not be allowed to bring employees from outside the district for working. “No employee from red or orange colour coded districts will be allowed to come to work. If they come, they will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days before they can join the work,” he said.

Companies have to undertaken a mandatory temperature check of their employees before they enter the premises and usage of masks is also compulsory. Other measures, like the installation of sanitisation stations and ensuring social distancing between work stations, have to be incorporated in the work culture. Hardikar also asked the industries to carry out deep sanitisation of work stations and frequent sanitsation of washrooms to prevent any chances of infection. “Employees should be asked to download Arogya Setu and PCMC Smart Sarathi applications on their mobiles,” he said.

“The units have been asked to do away with biometric attendance system, and if it is needed, either a handwash stand or a sanitisation stand should be kept there to prevent spread of infection,” Hardikar said, adding that biometric attendance system was the most common way of spread of the infection. As of now, only two shifts would be allowed in the industrial units.

In case any suspected case is detected in the premises, Hardikar said action will be taken on case to case basis. “If needed, only a portion of the premises will be sealed for deep sanitising for two days. In case some one is tested positive, then contact tracing will be undertaken,” he said.

The district directorate of industries has started the work of issuing passes for units to restart.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd