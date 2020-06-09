PCMC allows entry of industrial workers from Pune city

PCMC has denied permission to Pune residents to enter its limits earlier. (Source: File Photo) PCMC has denied permission to Pune residents to enter its limits earlier. (Source: File Photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Tuesday said industrial workers from Pune city will be allowed to come to Pimpri-Chinchwad for work from Wednesday.

Only workers or employees from non-containment zones in Pune city will be allowed to enter Pimpri-Chinchwad on company buses or PMPML buses. “The employees don’t need an e-pass. They just have to send a mail to us on epass@pcmcindia.gov.in declaring that they are from non-containment zones and that they are coming either by their own four-wheeler or company vehicle,” said Hardikar.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said, “We expect companies to make separate vehicle arrangements to bring workers from Pune city and drop them back. We have already spoken to some of them…” .

The Indian Express has highlighted the issue of PCMC denying permission to Pune residents to enter its limits earlier.

“Residents from PMC limits were barred from Pimpri-Chinchwad as there was a spike in Covid-19 cases and Pune city was classified as a red zone. We have been able to curb cases and that’s why we stopped allowing entry to Pune residents…,” said Hardikar.

From Wednesday, said Hardikar, those who work in MIDC and other industrial areas can enter PCMC limits, provided they are from non-containment zones. “To stop the spread of infection and overcrowding of vehicles, we have decided to allow entry into PCMC limits by cars or by company vehicles, or by PMPML buses,” he said.

Hardikar also said from Wednesday, 180 civic gardens will open in Pimpri-Chichwad. The gardens will remain open from morning 5 am to 8 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm. “Only individual activities like walking running and jogging will be allowed. Group or team activities will not be allowed…,” he said.

“All shops will now remain open from 7 am to 7 pm… in big markets like Pimpri camp, the alternate day rule will continue,” he said.

Death toll 32

A 60-year-old man living in Balewadi area succumbed to the virus on Monday, taking the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Pimpri-Chicnhwad to 32.

