PCMC imposes curbs at all vaccination centres, seeks police assistance

Reletives of patients stand in queue outside a jumbo Covid hospital to deliver necessary items (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

While vaccination of those aged above 45 years resumed on Friday after a day’s break due to inadequate stock, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to impose curbs at all centres to avoid overcrowding.

The civic body has sought police’s help to ensure smooth functioning of the centres that have been witnessing confusion among beneficiaries. The PCMC has also decided to extend vaccination facility to senior citizens and those bed-ridden at home.

The PCMC health department said only those aged above 45 years will get both the doses of Covishield vaccine at Yamunanagar Hospital, Savitribai Phule School, Bhosari, New Jijamata Hospital, Acharya Atre Auditorium, Khinswara Hospital, Thergaon, New Akurdi Hospital and Ahilyadevi Holkar School, Sangvi, between 10 am and 5 pm.

Covaxin doses will be available at New Bhosari Hospital, Yamunanagar Hospital, Talera Hospital and Ahilyadevi Holkar School, Sangvi.

The PCMC administration has imposed restrictions at all vaccination centres to avoid overcrowding and maintain order. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has issued the directives in this connection.

“The decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary crowding and inconvenience to beneficiaries. We are also trying to eliminate confusion of beneficiaries over their first and second dose,” he said.

The PCMC chief added that they have sought the police’s help to maintain law and order during the vaccination drive. As per the directives, other than beneficiaries, no one should come within 100 metres of the vaccination centre. However, one assistant can accompany the differently-abled and senior citizens, Patil said.

The directives also said a priority list should be drawn up for vaccinations. First, the differently-abled should be given the doses, then senior citizens, followed by second dose beneficiary and after that, other beneficiaries. This should be done every day, he added.

Every day a board should be put up, mentioning whether Covishield or Covaxin doses will be given, the directives added.

The differently-abled would be provided wheelchairs. “Those who can’t register online, should be provided guidance and training. This should be done at zonal offices,” Patil said.

The PCMC chief said beneficiaries, who cannot travel up to vaccination centres, should be given vaccines at home. “Elderly and bed-ridden citizens will be covered under this facility. The beneficiaries should be registered on Me Jababdar app.”

Patil said those who have recovered from Covid-19 will get vaccine only after three months. All lactating mothers will get the vaccine, the order said.