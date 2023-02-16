PCMC hosts workshop to plan city’s electric vehicle transition

Surendra Bagde, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday applauded Pimpri-Chinchwad’s leadership in translating the ambition of the state’s electric vehicle (EV) policy into reality.

“The city EV accelerator initiative will serve as a catalyst for revolutionising the mobility landscape in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Proactive measures taken by cities like Pimpri-Chinchwad should serve as a beacon of inspiration, not just for other cities in Maharashtra, but across the nation, to embark on the journey towards a green, clean, and sustainable mobility future,” said Bagade.

The PCMC, in collaboration with RMI India, hosted the City Electric Vehicle (EV) Accelerator workshop to step up the adoption of EVs in the city on Wednesday. Bagade was the chief guest at the event.