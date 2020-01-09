Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation gets solar plant for its Science Park

The Science Park has a variety of galleries such as automobile, energy, climate change and fun-science. (Representational Image) The Science Park has a variety of galleries such as automobile, energy, climate change and fun-science. (Representational Image)

Provided by Alfa Laval India Pvt Ltd, the 40 KWp plant will provide electricity to the entire building, comprising of two floors. This initiative is expected to reduce an estimated 51 tonnes per year of carbon dioxide emissions, officials said.

The solar plant was inaugurated by Mayor Usha (Mai) Manohar Dhore. Pravin Tupe, director of the Science Park; Nilkanth Soman, IT head, PCMC, and Joint CEO, Smart City PCMC; and Nishant Srivastava, vice president, legal and company secretary, and head, legal, cluster India-Middle East-Africa, Alfa Laval India Pvt Ltd, were present.

Alfa Laval has also provided a demo running model of how solar energy is converted to electricity for visitors.

Dhore said, “We are thankful to Alfa Laval for taking up such a project on sustainability aspects and setting a good example before corporates and citizens. Through this project, we can demonstrate a model for green and clean energy. We are certain that this particular centre shall benefit out of this project as it will help to reduce the cost of electricity. But more than, I am happy to see that visitors, specifically children, our future generation shall get a chance to learn a sustainable way of generating energy. We need such projects for public health centres, hospitals, schools, etc.”

Dhore added, “I take this opportunity to appeal to corporates-CSR to come forward with innovative ideas and projects, sustainable solutions for making this city an eco-friendly city. We will welcome and extend all our support to such a noble cause.”

Anantha Padmanabhan, president, India, Middle East and Africa Cluster and Managing Director, India, said, “The solar plant at the Science Park is part of our commitment to sustainable development. Reducing CO2 emissions is not a choice, it is the need of the hour. We’re glad to be making a contribution to this goal.”

The Science Park has a variety of galleries such as automobile, energy, climate change and fun-science. Many of the galleries also highlight the new contributions in the scientific spectrum and the amalgamation of science and the environment, demonstrated especially by the energy and climate galleries.

The 3D science show, sky observation programme and the Taramandal show are also extremely popular. The 280 interactive installations at the museum cater to more than 800 people per day in the holiday season.

