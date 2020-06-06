PCMC gets Rs 2 crore incentive from state, but faces plunging tax revenue of over 280 crore

However, the civic body had some solace on Friday, when it received a financial incentive of Rs 2.7 crore for effectively implementing measures under the Amrut Yojana. (Representational) However, the civic body had some solace on Friday, when it received a financial incentive of Rs 2.7 crore for effectively implementing measures under the Amrut Yojana. (Representational)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s tax revenue collection in the first two months of the current fiscal year is Rs 289 crore lower than the amount it collected in the same period last year.

“In the first two months of last fiscal, PCMC had collected Rs 431 crore in tax revenue. In the first two months of this financial year, we have managed to collect only Rs 142 crore,” said PCMC accounts department chief Jeetendra Kolambe.

However, the civic body had some solace on Friday, when it received a financial incentive of Rs 2.7 crore for effectively implementing measures under the Amrut Yojana.

PCMC Assistant Muncipal Commissioner Anna Bodade said the PCMC has received the amount, the highest in the last four years, for effective implementation of the scheme. It is among the three civic bodies in the state which were given the incentive for outstandng work. “PCMC has successfully implemented reforms under Amrut Yojana. The reforms pertain to implementation of e-governance, online services, double entry system in accounting, rules for employees, building permission norms, by-laws for various department and Swachh survey,” he said.

According to the accounts department, PCMC has received GST compensation from the state government to the tune of Rs 111 crore for the first two months. Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said,”…We are supposed to get Rs 135 crore every month from the state government. But we have received only part of the payment. This could be because the state government also hardly had any revenue collection due to the lockdown in force.”.

In the last fiscal, PCMC had collected Rs 69 crore through building permission fees. However, this year, it managed to get only Rs 2.5 crore. Joint City Engineer Makrand Nikam said, “On the construction front, our revenue collection has been hit…we get revenue under different heads like building permission fees, premium charges and infrastructure. As the construction business was closed for the better part of the lockdown, we got only Rs two crore. This is not for new construction work but for completion of pending works…”.

Similarly, PCMC has, in the first two months of the fiscal year, collected Rs 59 lakh for water tax levied on local residents. Last year, the figure for the first two months was Rs 6 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.