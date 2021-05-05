PCMC forms surveillance squads to monitor home-isolated Covid patients, warns housing societies

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appointed surveillance squads to keep a watch on Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation and currently number around 13,000-15,000.

The surveillance squads have been appointed at eight zonal office-levels and will include PMPML workers and civic teachers. In all, over 500 employees will be part of the squads.

In his directives issued on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil also warned those violating the home-isolation guidelines of police complaints. The warning has been specifically issued to residential housing societies. The directives said the surveillance squads will have one teacher or a clerk, one employee and one para-medical staff. The squads will be equipped with a vehicle.

“After citizens between the ages of 22 and 44 have been tested in civic hospitals, they should be admitted either in Covid Care Centres or home isolated depending on their symptoms,” the civic chief said.

While home-isolating patients, Patil said the squads should ensure the patients have a separate room, toilet and bathroom facilities. “Only if the squad is satisfied that the patient has these facilities, only then he or she should be allowed home isolation. One of their hands should carry a home-isolation stamp,” Patil said. “The remaining positive patients should be taken to COVID care centres. A PMPML bus should be used for the purpose,” he said. PCMC has set up 22 COVID care centres in different parts of the industrial city.

The surveillance squads have also been tasked with monitoring the containment zones. “Stickers and boards should be put up declaring the area as containment zones. Cooperative society chairman and secretary should be alerted about the containment zones. They should be told to ensure that home-isolated patients do not step out. The squads should create awareness in their respective areas about positive patients. If the guidelines are violated, police complaints should be filed in such cases,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, nurses at New Bhosari Hospital, who had boycotted work on Monday over salary issues, joined duties later in the day after the intervention of Bhosari MLA Mahesh Lange. The nurses complained that their salaries were low, which was also delayed.

A PCMC spokesperson said,”The nurses have been appointed on a temporary basis for three months. They did not get their salaries as Saturday and Sunday were holidays. Their salaries have been deposited in their accounts on Tuesday.”

