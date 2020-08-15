PCMC fails to start 200-bed COVID hospital on I-day, two ICUs gets cracking

The YCM hospital now has five ICU. Four belong to the PCMC and one belong to Ruby Alcare, a private body. The two new ICUs also have 15 beds each. (File photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which had decided to start a 200-bed COVID hospital in Chinchwad on Independence Day, had to postpone its inauguration. The civic administration said there was delay in arrival of the oxygen tank which led to the postponement of the inaugural function.

“The oxygen tank was suppose to arrive yesterday itself so we had planned the inauguration of the 200 COVID hospital on Independence Day. However, the oxygen tank failed to arrive. We expect its arrival by Sunday. After that we will start the hospital on Monday,” PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar told this paper today.

As part of its effort to increase oxygen and ventilator beds, the PCMC had decided to set up the 200 bed hospital at Auto Cluster area in Chinchwad, 425 bed hospital at Balnagari and jumbo 800 bed hospital at Nehrunagar. The PCMC chief said the hospital at Auto Cluster will have 150 oxygen beds and 50 ventilator beds.

In another development, Haridkar said the new two intensive care units at YCM hospital have started functioning in last two days. “We have started admitting patients at intensive care units. There was delay in starting the two units as we were facing shortage of medical staff and then there was problem of getting oxygen supply for the ICU. Both the problems have been sorted out,” he said.

The YCM hospital now has five ICU. Four belong to the PCMC and one belong to Ruby Alcare, a private body. The two new ICUs also have 15 beds each.

The PCMC chief said they have selected a medical team including doctors and nurses of 90. “These include specialists as well. They have been given proper training for the purpose,” he said.

The PCMC on Independence Day also started a drive to test shopkeepers to check the spread of the virus. “We have been focussing on super spreaders to bring the positive cases down. For the past few days, we have been getting 900-1000 positive cases. After conducting tests on hawkers and vegetable vendors, from Independence Day we have started conducting tests on shopkeepers. The tests conducted on hawkers have revealed that 5 to 7 per cent of them were positive. Therefore, we are conducting tests on shopkeepers also as we believe that they could also be among the super spreaders of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Japher (73), who was former general secretary of Pune Malayalee Federation has died of coronavirus last week, K Harinarayan of PMF, said,”Japher was associated with Lions Club and other organisations. He was known for his philonthropic work and prominent member of PMF.” He lived in Pradhikaran.

Two corporators of Pimpri-Chinchwad who have been consistently urging PCMC administration to take stringent measures to control the spread of the virus have also been detected positive. BJP corporator Babu Nair, who was on Friday, detected positive for coronavirus has been admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital. “I was repeatedly visiting a private hospital where my mother is undergoing treatment. She died on Friday evening. think I got infected because of visits to the hospital though I had taken precautions like wearing the mask. I would advise citizens to not visit hospitals unless there is medical emergencies,” he said, adding that he had cough but no other symptoms. Nair’s wife and son have also been detected positive. “I am worried about mother’s health. I praying for her recovery,” he said.

Another BJP corporator Aasha Shendge of Kasarwadi, said,”I was constantly helping the people of my area. May be due because of presence among the people, I got infected. I think everyone should avoid gatherings. Initially I had severe headache and loose motions. And I was detected positive. I am recovering now.”

