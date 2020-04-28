Pimpri-Chinchwad: Curbs eased, containment plans restricted to 16 pockets

The containment plan for the entire city was imposed from April 20 to 27. (Picture for representation) The containment plan for the entire city was imposed from April 20 to 27. (Picture for representation)

In major relief for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the municipal corporation on Monday decided to do away with its containment plan for the entire industrial city, and instead restricted it to 16 pockets in some suburbs.

The containment plan for the entire city was imposed from April 20 to 27.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said since Pimpri-Chinchwad had not seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, there was no need for the containment plan to stretch across the whole city. “We have therefore decided to restrict the plan to 16 pockets that have seen some positive cases,” he said, adding that the plan will remain in force in these pockets until further orders.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said in the containment areas, vegetable markets will remain open from 10 am to 12 noon. “Grocery shops can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm. Similarly, in non-containment areas, grocery shops and vegetable markets can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm,” he said.

The civic chief said though restrictions will remain in force, 70-80 per cent of Pimpri-Chinchwad will not be under containment plan. “Only around 20 per cent of the city will now be part of the containment plan,” he said.

Rupeenagar, Bhosari and Kharalwadi have emerged as the hotspots where the containment plan will continue.

Kasarwadi residents, however, expressed surprise that containment will continue in one of its pockets. “Two positive cases were found over 10 days back in a residential society. After that, not a single case has been reported in entire Kasarwadi. In that residential areas itself, no new case has emerged. Yet, the PCMC administration has continued with the containment plan there. The civic body should review its stand,” said local civic activist Anita Landge.

The order said in containment zones, exemption has been given for movement of employees working for essential services, and for civic and police personnel.

“Banking services and ATMs in containment zones will remain open between 10 am and 2 pm. Selling milk, vegetable and fruits is allowed between 10 am to 12 noon. Grocery shops in containment zones can remain open between 10 am to 12 noon. In rest of the areas, milk sale is allowed between 6 am to 6 pm. Vegetable and fruit vendors and grocery shops can remain open between 10 am to 4 pm. Door to door sale of vegetables will be allowed with prior permission of the civic body,” said the PCMC chief’s directive.

As per the orders of the civic chief, the containment plan will remain restricted to these pockets:

(1) Kharalwadi area: Jama Masjid and surrounding area, Girme Hospital-Agrasen Library, K Traders, Chaitali Park Housing Society, Kharalayee Garden, Om Hospital, Oriental Bank, City Pride Hotel, Crystal Court Hotel

(2) PMT Chowk, Bhosari: Patil Hospital, Maruti Mandir, PCMC water tank, Bhosari old hospital, Vishwavilas Biryani House

(3) Gurudutt Colony, Bhosari: Bhosari-Alandi road, Bikaner Sweets, HPCL Pump, Balaji Mandir, BPCL pump, Durvankur Lawn backside, New Milan Bakery, Hari Om Sweets, Maha-e-save Kendra, Mamata Sweets, Anand Hospital

(4) Ramrajya Planet, Kasarwadi: CME boundary, 7 Apple Hotel, Siddharth Motors, Mumbai-Pune highway, Dutt Mandir, Post Office

(5) Ganesh Nagar, Dapodi: Water tank area, Railway line, Siddharth Towers, Mata Shitladevi chowk, Shreya Enterprises, New Millinieum School,

(6) Shastri Chowk, Bhosari: Sant Dnyaneshwar school, Perfect Electricals, Vyankatesh Medical, Mahanagar coop bank, Bhosari-Alandi Road stretch

(7) Sambhajinagar, Akurdi: Hotel Shiv Shankar, Tulja Bhavani Mandir, Bangalore Bakery, Kasturi Market

(8) Rode Hosptial, Dighi: Maha-e-seva kendra, Gurukrupa Mall, Ashtivinayak Dudh Diary, Janvhi Traders

(9) Tanishka Arcade area, Charholi: Tanshika Arcade society limits

(10) Krushna Raj colony area, Pimple Gurav: Pavana river area, Dutt Mandir, Balaji Hotel, Bharat Gas Agency

(11) Nehrunagar bus depot area: Janata Sahakari bank, Nurani Masjid, Pawar petrol pump, Hyderabad Biryani house

(12) Kaverinagar police line area, Wakad: BSNL exhcange, Infant Jesus School, Annabhau Sathe Nagar

(13) Rupeenagar, Talwade, Deepak Glass Centre, Swami Smarth Muth, Triveni chowk, Bhakti Shakti bus depot

(14) Fatima Masjid, Gandharvnagari area, Bhosari: Jay Hanuman Traders, Hotel, Suryadav, PAMU hydrolics, Moshi garbage depot, Pune-Nashik highway stretch

(15) Vijaynagar area, Dighi: Shiv Shankar Apartment, Samayak Gas agency, Ganesh super market, Raghav mangal karyalaya, Sant Dnyaneshwar Road, V R L courier services

(16) Adinath Nagar, Bhosari: Pune-Nashik highway stretch, HP Gas, Adinathnagar Main Road, Nilkantheshwar Mandir, Rupee Coop bank, Raj Medical, Sarawast coop bank

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd