PCMC draft budget: Focus on health services, education; no tax hikes

AMID protest from corporators over the absence of Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane on Friday presented a draft budget of Rs 6,497 crore, focussing on improving health services and education and creation of a sports hub. Ahead of civic elections, the budget has not proposed any hike in taxes levied by the civic body.

Moments after Dhakane presented the draft budget to the standing committee chairman Nitin Landge, member corporators protested against Patil’s absence from the all-important meeting. “We want to know why the commissioner is not available for budget presentation,” said Ambernath Kamble, one of the members. Another member said this was first time in PCMC’s history that municipal commissioner has stayed away from budget presentation.

Dhakane said the commissioner was not available due to personal reasons. Later, the administration said the commissioner will be available on Monday. This was commissioner Patil’s second budget. Last year, barely a couple of days after he joined, he had presented the budget and had struggled to give satisfactory reply to the queries posed by journalists.

“Besides health and education, which are atop the budget draft, we have this time given prominence to the sports sector. We plan to create a sports hub in a bid to create a sporting atmosphere in the industrial city,” said Dhakane. The PCMC plans to set up a sports centre at Major Dhyanchand hockey stadium.

Dhakane said henceforth PCMC has planned to lay focus on taking e-vehicles on rent rather than owning them.

On the health front, Dhakane said, the PCMC plans to set up dispensaries in the areas which are still not covered. “This will reduce the strain on big hospitals,” he said. The budget proposes setting up of Digital Health Transformation System in all civic hospitals. “This will help in churning out electronic medical record of patients which will help hospitals, doctors and the patients…,” he said.

The budget has made a provision of Rs 107 crore for sports sector, Rs 296 crore for health services and Rs 233 crore for education. On the education front, the PCMC plans to implement e-class room project in all its 123 schools.

Dhakane said compared to the last financial year, the budget amount has come down by just over Rs 600 crore. “The original budget is of Rs 4,916 crore. If we had the central and state schemes, the budget goes up to Rs 6,497 crore. The original budget amount of Rs 4,916 is less by Rs 600 crore compared to the last budget. This is because of the Covid restrictions which has affected our revenue,” he said.

The budget proposes renewing pay and park plan, unfolding a new hoarding policy, setting up of multi-modal parking lots, a welfare centre for the disabled and separate toilet facilities for transgender community, among other things. The budget proposes an expenditure of Rs 1,618 crore on development projects, Rs 980 crore on new projects, and Rs 45 crore for women’s welfare. “Both the expenditure on development projects and women’s welfare have come down. This is because of the shortfall in revenue collection this year. We expect Rs 800 crore less revenue collection this fiscal,” said an official.