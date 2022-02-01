PCMC delimitation plan upsets ruling BJP, party alleges NCP hand

The PCMC election officials said Talwade panel will have the largest population of 40,767 while Sangvi panel is the smallest with a population of 32,664.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday released the draft delimitation plan for 46 electoral panels which took several corporators by surprise and upset the ruling BJP which alleged NCP hand in the restructuring exercise. In the draft delimitation plan, Talwade has emerged as the biggest panel while Sangvi panel is the smallest one.

“We are not happy with the way the electoral panels have been restructured. They have been revised to suit the convenience of NCP candidates,” said BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge, alleging NCP hand in the exercise “as its leader Ajit Pawar is the Deputy Chief Minister.”

NCP however refuted the allegations that it had any hand in the panel revision exercise. “The State Election Commission functions under the Central Election Commission which is an autonomous body. NCP has no connection with the restructuring exercise,” said NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Sanjog Waghere.

Landge however said they don’t care about the “manipulated” revision of electoral panels. “Though we will certainly file objections over it, we are going into the elections with supreme confidence. In last five years, we have done nothing wrong. Therefore, even if the panel revision has gone against us, we are going to win the elections,” he said.

Landge said some areas which are inconvenient to NCP or where its popularity is low have been removed from that particular panel. “Similarly areas which are favourable to our candidates have been taken away…,” he said.

NCP however said the BJP is raking up the issue as it knows, it’s days are numbered. “BJP is scared and so is indulging in such things…NCP is going to return to the power after the elections. We will have our mayor,” said Waghere.

Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the PCMC election department, said, “The entire exercise has been fair and transparent. We have not done anything under any pressure. Everything has been done on the instructions of the SEC. Political parties will make allegations but they have an opportunity to raise their objections by February 14. “The SEC will then come up with the final delimitation draft after March 2,” he said.

Khandekar said the geographical boundaries have been changed of all the electoral panels as each panel will, this time, elect three corporators.

Khandekar said they have carried out the exercise based on the 2011 population census. “Population of a panel is main criterion for the exercise. The maximum population in an panel will be around 40,000 while the minimum is around 32,000,” he said. “Some leaders came and discussed the map with us. There was no protest today but we expect objections in the coming days,” he said. BJP corporator Seema Savale from Indrayaninagar said, “My panel has been changed drastically. But I was expecting this…I had mentally prepared myself to face this situation.” Asha Shendge, another corporator, said,”Some areas like Landewadi which are at a far distance from has been attached to Kasarwadi panel which is very odd. I am going to register my objections,” she said.

The PCMC election officials said Talwade panel will have the largest population of 40,767 while Sangvi panel is the smallest with a population of 32,664.

In 2017 elections, PCMC had 128 corporators. In 2022 elections, PCMC will elect 139 corporators, up 11 from 2017 elections. There will be 22 panels reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates while 3 will be reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. 114 panels will be for open candidates. “The decision regarding the OBC reservation will depend on the Supreme Court ruling which is likely to come next week,” Khandekar said.

Officials said panels 29, 19,20, 22, 43, 11, 37, 18, 29, 34, 16, 35, 17, 44, 39, 46, 41, 14, 25, 38, 33 are reserved for SC candidates while electoral panels 14, 5 and 6 are reserved for ST candidates.

The last election was held in February 2017. The 2022 elections, earlier slated for February, have been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainity over OBC reservation which is pending the apex court. SEC officials last week hinted that the elections are likely to be held in April. “After the finalising delimitation plan, we will have to finalise voters list. This exercise will be completed by third week of March. If the SC decides OBC reservation issue by this month or next month, we will need four-five takes extra to finalise things. Therefore, the civic election will take place most probably in April,” SEC officials said.