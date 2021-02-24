PCMC: Dedicated Covid hospitals full, YCMH & other hospitals to add beds

As Covid-19 cases are rising in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, hospitals are getting more patients for admissions. Dedicated Covid hospitals, which had fewer patients at the start of the month, are now brimming with patients.

In fact, one of the dedicated hospitals at Auto Cluster, Chinchwad, is filled to capacity. Dr Amol Holkunde, the incharge of the facility said, “We have 200 beds at the hospital. All of them are occupied and there is continuous demand to accommodate new Covid patients.” Dr Holkunde said more than a fortnight back they had 125-150 patients. “The figure kept going up and down. But there is every day rising in patients getting admitted our facility.”

At YCMH hospital, all 30 ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients. After the Covid cases started dwindling, the PCMC had made space for other patients at the hospital and reduced the capacity intake for Covid patients. “As of now, all our ICU beds are occupied. Similarly, the two wards which are exclusively reserved for Covid patients are also filled to capacity,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean, YCM Hospital and Medical College.

Dr Wable said since Covid cases are rising and they are getting new patients, they will increase the capacity initially to 150 beds. “We had 90 beds in two wards. This will be increased to 150 beds at the earliest. Later on depending, on the situation will take the call regarding more beds,” he said.

Besides YCMH, PCMC has also decided to activate its new Bhosari hospital. At this hospital, there is a 90-bed capacity. However, after the 6-month contract period of nurses and hospital staff ended, the PCMC shut down the new hospital. “A few days, we had patients who had contracted UK strain of Covid. They all recovered and were discharged. However, after the contract period of the staff ended, the hospital was shut for Covid cases. Now, fresh recruitment are being made and the hospital will start readmittIng new Covid patients,” said Dr Shivaji Dhage, incharge of the Bhosari hospital.

At the old Bhosari hospital, Dr Shivaji Dhage, incharge, said only testing is carried. “We used to get 8-10 patients every day. However, on Sunday, we got 40 patients,” he said.

At PCMC-Talera hospital, Incharge Dr Sunil John said,”The people here come for testing purpose. The tests are sent to YCMH hospital. We used to test reports in 48 hours or more than that. Now the commissioner has directed the tests report should be available in 24 hours.”

Dr John said his assessment is that due overcrowding at market places, the starting of schools and jampacked PMPML buses could be leading to rise in Covid. However, now that schools have been shut and PMPML capacity has been reduced, the cases will hopefully not rise.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

At civic-run Jijamata Hospital, by Wednesday afternoon, there were 26 patients. “At the start of the month, we have 8-10 patients. At Jijamata, we primarily admit patients with mild or moderate symptoms,” said Dr Balasaheb Hodkar, the incharge.

Dr Shrikrishan Joshi, spokesperson for Lokmanya Hospital, Chinchwad, one of the dedicated hospitals during the peak Covid period, said,”There has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 patients. After a dip in the cases last month, this month we have got more patients than the last month. Actually, in last 3-4 days, we have seen more patients coming in for admission.”