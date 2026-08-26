PCMC to crack down on illegal structures, action to be taken from Sep 30

The PCMC administration, however, does not have an exact figure for the number of illegal constructions and stalls in the city.(Express Photo)

With the monsoon receding, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to initiate “stringent” action against illegal commercial structures and unauthorised stalls, or tapris, occupying footpaths and other public spaces across the industrial city.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Municipal Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor said, “We will be initiating stringent action against illegal commercial structures and tapris across the city. Action against illegal residential structures will be taken after September 30, as a government order prevents us from doing so during the monsoon.”

The PCMC administration, however, does not have an exact figure for the number of illegal constructions and stalls in the city.