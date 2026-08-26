PCMC to crack down on illegal structures, action to be taken from Sep 30

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With the monsoon receding, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to initiate “stringent” action against illegal commercial structures and unauthorised stalls, or tapris, occupying footpaths and other public spaces across the industrial city.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Municipal Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor said, “We will be initiating stringent action against illegal commercial structures and tapris across the city. Action against illegal residential structures will be taken after September 30, as a government order prevents us from doing so during the monsoon.”
The PCMC administration, however, does not have an exact figure for the number of illegal constructions and stalls in the city.
“We do not have the exact figures. They are available after every few days once we complete the surveys. Every week, we decide on a bunch of illegal structures to be razed and accordingly initiate action. It is a continuous activity,” Sandbhor said.
Sandbhor directed officials to conduct area-wise surveys to identify unauthorised constructions, encroachments and illegal stalls and ensure that eviction drives are carried out swiftly. She also said accountability would be fixed and action taken against officers and employees found responsible for delays.
Following the directions of Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, a meeting chaired by Sandbhor was held at the Madhukar Pawle Auditorium in the PCMC’s main administrative building to review action taken against unauthorised constructions and encroachments.
The meeting was attended by Joint City Engineer Sunil Bagwani of the Building Permission Department, executive engineers, deputy engineers, zone officers and beat inspectors.
During the meeting, the work of beat inspectors under all zonal offices was reviewed. Sandbhor instructed beat inspectors to regularly inspect their respective areas, identify newly initiated and ongoing unauthorised constructions and conduct surveys. Based on the findings, plans should be prepared to undertake demolition action promptly and in accordance with the rules.
“It is the responsibility of the municipal corporation to take consistent and effective action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Beat inspectors have been directed to conduct regular inspections of their jurisdictions, immediately bring newly rising unauthorised constructions to notice and execute demolition as per rules,” Suryavanshi said.
“Encroachments on municipal plots, unauthorised stalls and sidewalk encroachments are being cleared on priority. Emphasis is also being laid on preventive measures to stop unauthorised constructions from taking place. If any officer or employee is found negligent in this duty, accountability will be established and strict action will be taken as per the rules,” he added.