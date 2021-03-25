PCMC completes one lakh Covid-19 vaccinations in two and a half months

PCMC Additional Health Chief Dr Pavan Salve was among the first to be vaccinated on January 16. (Express Photo: Manoj More)

Two and half months after it started its vaccination drive, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) successfully vaccinated over a lakh citizens by Friday. The civic health department said it hoped to vaccinate the same number of one lakh people in the next one month.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said there were 38 civic vaccination centres and 17 private ones, and the number would soon shoot up to 90. “We are planning to set up more vaccination centres so that more people can be vaccinated,” said Patil.

Patil, who has remained undecided on imposing a janata curfew or two-day lockdown, as mooted by Mayor Usha Dhore, said, “Our main focus remains on vaccination. If we increase vaccination, we won’t need to impose another lockdown as it affects economic activity.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Pavan Salve said, “PCMC has crossed the one lakh vaccination mark. We started the drive on January 16 this year. Initially, healthcare and frontline workers, then those with comorbidities, were vaccinated. In two and half months, we have vaccinated one lakh citizens. Now, since we have trained manpower and are planning to increase our vaccination centres, we hope to increase our tempo of vaccination. In the next month, I am sure we will achieve around one lakh vaccinations.”

Dr Salve said there was enough stock of vaccines with the PCMC. “As soon as our stock depletes, we get additional vaccines,” he said.

Stating that vaccine hesitancy was no more prevalent among the masses, Dr Salve said, “People are showing up in large numbers at our vaccination centres. The enthusiasm among the vulnerable sections, like senior citizens, is seen,” he said.

So far, the PCMC has seen two cases where vaccinated individuals have tested positive after two doses of the vaccine. One was Dr Yeshwant Ingale, head of YCM hospital’s dental department. Another was also a PCMC doctor. Both have recovered from the infections. Besides, there have been four doctors who tested positive after first dose of the vaccine.

In regard with this, Dr Salve said, “Even after getting the doses, people are likely to test positive. Therefore, masks, social distancing and santisers are still a must after vaccination.”

He added, “One should be assured that if you are vaccinated, you will test positive but your condition will not turn worse or critical. Vaccines insure a person against severity of the illness. Therefore, citizens, especially those who are cormobid and elderly, should get vaccinated in big numbers.

Salve echoed Patil’s view that with more people being vaccinated — the government has allowed those above 45 years of age to be vaccinated from April 1 — there is no need for a lockdown.

Some of the Covid-19 vaccination centres:

* Pimple Gurav secondary school

* Sambhajinagar civic hospital

* Rupeenagar school

* New Akurdi hospital

* Talera hospital

* Bijlinagar hospital

*Saijeevan primary school, Jadhavwadi

* New Bhosari hospital

* Savitribai Phule school, Bhosari

* Gangotri Park, Dighi

* Charholi hospital

* Indrayninagar sports complex

* Punawale hospital,

* Premlok Park hospital

* Kalewadi school,

* YCM hospital

* Masulkar Colony hospital

* Dindayal school

* New Jijamata hospital

* Yeshwantrao school, Thergaon

* Talwade samaj mandir

* Sangvi hospital

* Kasarwadi hospital