PCMC Covid hospital has recorded no deaths, will soon admit patients with severe symptoms

The PCMC-run New Jijamata Hospital, which has not registered a single Covid-19 death since it started admitting patients last year, will soon don a new avatar. The hospital, which has been treating mild and moderate patients, is being expanded with more oxygen beds and facilities to treat Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) runs five dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, including YCM hospital, Jumbo Hospital, Auto Cluster Covid Hospital, New Bhosari Hospital and the New Jijamata Hospital. The Jumbo Hospital at Nehrunagar has the highest number of beds at 816 while YCMH with 650 beds comes second. The Auto Cluster Covid facility has 200 beds.

“The New Jijamata hospital will soon have all oxygen beds and a few ventilator beds. Of the 130 beds being planned, the hospital will reserve more than 50 beds for children as well. It will at least have 15-20 ventilator beds,” said PCMC medical officer Laxman Gofane on Saturday. “These are our plans, but it will depend on the smooth supply of oxygen,” he added.

With Pimpri-Chinchwad registering 70-90 Covid-19 deaths every day, the hospitals in the industrial area, especially civic-run Covid facilities, have come under scrutiny over the past month. Amid criticism of civic hospitals, Jijamata Hospital has stood out as it has not seen any Covid-19 deaths, officials said.

“Over 1,800 Covid-19 patients were admitted at the New Jijamata Hospital in the past year. All have recovered and returned home,” said Dr Balasaheb Hodgar, one of the senior doctors handling Covid-19 patients.

Hodgar said deaths have not occured at the hospital because only those patients who have mild or moderate symptoms are admitted here. “When a positive patient is brought to our hospital, he undergoes initial examination. If his symptoms are mild or moderate, we admit him. If his symptoms are severe or condition is serious, we advise admission in our other facilities like YCMH or Jumbo hospital,” he said.

Even those patients who are admitted at Jijamata Hospital and whose condition turns critical are immediately shifted to other civic hospitals, he added. “Since we closely monitor each patient, we are in a position to take a quick call regarding shifting to other facilities if there is a possibility of condition worsening,” he said.

Dr Rupesh Dalvi, another doctor handling Covid-19 patients at the hospital, said, “We admit the patient only if he or she is manageable. If the patient is in a serious condition when brought to us, we advise them to seek treatment in other civic hospitals.”

Dalvi said fewer than 100 patients have been shifted to other facilities so far. “Some patients deteriorate suddenly and need ventilator beds. Since we do not have ventilator beds, we shift them to our other hospital, where ventilator beds are avialable,” he said.

Jijamata Hospital has 94 beds, of which 20 are oxygen beds. It does not have an Intensive Care Unit. “In the coming days, both oxygen and ventilator beds will be increased at the hospital. Besides, an oxygen plant is also being set up so as to take care of the daily oxygen supply,” Hodgar said. The hospital has a total of 140 medical and non-medical staff.

In the first wave, some nurses from the hospital had tested positive. “But in the second wave, at least 20 doctors have tested positive,” he said.

