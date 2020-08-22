PCMC corporators bicker among themselves, stall move to appoint doctors at civic hospitals

Some civic officials said the attempts made to stall the appointment of doctors will send out a wrong signal among the medical community. (Representational)

The process to formally appoint over 100 doctors at YCM Hospital and other hospitals run by the Pimpti-Chinchwad Municipal Corpration (PCMC) has been stalled once again, as the civic general body on Friday postponed a decision on giving appointment letters to the doctors.

The 103 doctors were selected through a rigorous procedure in February.

“I have no clue why they are opposing the appointment of Covid warrior doctors…we are helpless…,” Municipal Commisisoner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Saturday.

“Of the 103 doctors, 80 are already working with us on a contract basis. Twenty three of them, who are specialists, are yet to join as they have not been given appointment letters,” he said.

Hardikar added, “I have cancelled my plan to invoke my special powers. The corporators will have to take a decision in the larger interest of the people. The ball is in their court. ”

Hardikar said at Friday’s meeting, a few corporators opposed the appointment of doctors on permanent basis in civic services. “Some corporators said they had had a bad experience with civic hospitals and doctors, and therefore they were opposing their permanency in service. Our hospitals have handled over 10,000 positive cases. If in one or two cases, corporators had had a bad experience, there is no need for generalisation. This is not fair…They should take an appropriate decision as it would otherwise affect the morale of the medical team,” he said.

Some civic officials said the attempts made to stall the appointment of doctors will send out a wrong signal among the medical community.

“We are already suffering from shortage of doctors. New doctors will hesitate to join PCMC service if such a situation prevails, ” he said.

While some doctors at YCM Hospital have already left after receiving better salaries at other hospitals, “others are in mood to quit YCMH if no decision is taken regarding their appointment,” said a doctor.

Condemning the behaviour of corporators, Mayor Usha Dhore, who is from the ruling BJP, said, “The behaviour of the corporators in Friday’s civic general body meeting was unacceptable. The way they were opposing the appointment of doctors did not make any sense to me. The doctors are risking their lives while trying to save Covid-19 patients. Instead of extending our best possible help to them, corporators were unnecessarily quarreling and raising ruckus in the House. If they have a grievance against doctors, it can be resolved by approaching the administration. But this is not the way…”.

She said the BJP was determined to give permanency in service to Covid warrior doctors, adding, “Because of the chaos in the House, I had to adjourn the meeting. Our House leader asked me to do so. It will now be held on August 26. We have a huge majority and we will get the proposal passed… only a few corporators had opposed the move. Therefore, getting the proposal passed will not be a problem”.

BJP corporator Sandeep Waghere, who opposed the appointment of doctors, said,”The BJP is being unnecessarily defamed. Except for two or three doctors, I don’t see doctors giving their best at YCM Hospital. I have personally seen the plight of Covid patients. Because of the negligent attitude of doctors, YCM Hospital has seen continuous surge in number of deaths. Why are the doctors not putting all their efforts in saving the lives of patients? Why are there so many deaths taking place at YCM hospital compared to other hospitals in the city? I have also opposed the appointment of the hospital dean, who does not have the required qualification for the post. The PCMC administration has been lax in handling the medical team. “

