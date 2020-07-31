PCMC corporator Javed Shaikh dies of Covid at 49

Javed Shaikh is the second NCP corporator to die of coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Javed Shaikh is the second NCP corporator to die of coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

PCMC corporator Javed Shaikh succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, after a 15-day battle with the infection. He was 49 and is survived by his parents, two sons, a daughter-in-law and two brothers.

Shaikh is the second NCP corporator to die of coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad. On July 4, NCP leader Datta Sane had succumbed to the infection.

Shaikh, who had tested positive on July 16, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near his residence in Akurdi. Two days ago, he was shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic in a critical condition. A Ruby Hall Clinic spokesperson said, “Javed Shaikh was brought to our hospital in a critical condition two days ago. He was on ventilator… he suffered from septicemia which led to multi-organ failure.”

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said,”After Shaikh was given plasma therapy by doctors at the YCM Hospital, he had recovered from Covid and pneumonia. Doctors have told me that he had co-morbidity, including a liver ailment, which caused his death.”

A three-time corporator from Akurdi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shaikh had made a dramatic entry into politics in the 2007 civic elections, when he was elected unopposed as a first-time corporator.

“He had some police cases registered against him and his name used to evoke fear. No one was ready to fight against him. Those who filed nominations from major political parties had withdrawn from the race at the last minute,” said activist Maruti Bhapkar, who was defeated by Shaikh in 2017 civic elections.

“When I contested against him in 2017, not even once did he say anything against me. He respected me as an activist. During campaigning, he used to meet me with folded hands,” said Bhapkar.

Iklas Sayyed, his close associate, said,”Javedbhai was more of a social worker than a politician. People from different communities, not only from Akurdi area but also from across Pimpri-Chinchwad, used to seek his help. Anyone who came to him seeking help of any kind was never turned away. He always used to say he wants to devote his remaining life for public causes. Even during the pandemic, he was reaching out to the poor with food kits and other assistance.”

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kalate, said,”Though he was from NCP, we got along well as both of us raised issues of public interest in the general body meeting. In GB meetings, he used to fight for getting facilities for ‘warkaris’ during the palkhi procession. He used to take a lot of initiative for making proper arrangements for the overnight stay of warkaris in Akurdi area.”

Describing him as a “true fighter,” NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Sanjog Waghere said, “Javed Shaikh’s death is a big blow to the party. He was an all-season corporator, available for citizens and the party 24 X 7… he always listened to party directives like a disciplined soldier. His style of functioning as a corporator cannot be compared with anyone.”

