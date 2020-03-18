PCMC struggles to tackle COVID-19, needs more ventilators, protective gear for health staff

Civic officials said they had placed their demand for PPE kits with the state government. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) Civic officials said they had placed their demand for PPE kits with the state government. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Even as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are rising in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, with 11 cases detected so far, municipal authorities are struggling to put in place proper facilities to tackle the outbreak.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is trying to procure ‘personal protective equipment’ (PPE) kits for medical staff who are handling patients in isolation wards set up the civic body.

In the last one week, since COVID-19 cases started emerging, the civic body has set up two isolation units, one at civic-run YCM hospital with 10 beds, and another at Bhosari hospital with 60 beds.

Two more isolation units, one at Jijamata Hospital, Chinchwad and another at the Eye Hospital, Masulkar Colony, with over 130 beds collectively, are in the process of being set up.

Civic officials said they had placed their demand for PPE kits with the state government. “But we have not received any kits… we also contacted local suppliers of the kits, but they don’t have any either,” said a civic official.

Officials said they needed thousands of PPE kits, but were finding it difficult to procure them. “Doctors and other medical staff, who are in constant touch with the patients, face the threat of contracting the virus… PPE kits contain suits which cover the medical staff from head to toe. Hands, eyes and hair are also covered by the suit, which help keep the virus at bay… one kit costs Rs 1,500,” said the official.

The PCMC also doesn’t have sufficient ventilators for patients whose condition deteriorates. There are only three ventilators at the YCMH isolation unit, but none in the others.

To tackle the situation, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar held a meeting with doctors from private hospital and collected details about their facilities. “This is being done to ensure that all facilities are in place in case the number of positive cases rises,” he said.

“We need at least 5,000 PPE kits, but are finding it difficult to get them. We are trying to procure them from all available sources and are hopeful…,” he said.

“We are not concerned about the cost but are more concerned about the safety of our team. Without PPE suits, the medical team remains under threat of contracting the virus…,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mai Dhore held a review meeting with civic officials and directed them to take all necessary steps to tackle the situation. “We should procure all necessary equipment required for the medical staff and take steps to create awareness among people to keep coronavirus at bay,” she told civic officials.

