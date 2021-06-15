PCMC committee orders 76 private hospitals to return Rs 6.44 crore for overcharging Covid patients

The committee appointed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to audit the bills of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients has asked as many as 76 of them to return a collective amount of Rs 6.44 crore, which was overcharged to the patients.

Under PCMC, there are 137 hospitals of which 132 are private. The committee said it had examined around 2,700 bills and found that the rates levied by the private hospitals were not as stipulated by the state government regarding various treatment charges.

“We had received 131 complaints from families of COVID-19 patients. Besides, we had also pre-audited bills and reduced the charges as treatment rates did not conform to those stipulated by the state government. We have so far verified 2700 bills and the process is still underway,” said Shrikant Shivane, who heads the committee appointed by the PCMC to audit the bills.

Shivane said when a bill is raised by the hospital and if the family of a patient finds that it is unreasonable, they should bring it to other notice. “Otherwise, we have instructed hospitals to alert our officials a day before the patient is discharged and the bill is raised. This helps in pre-audited the bill and bringing down the amount if it is too high and not as per the stipulations. But sometimes the bills also come to use after it had been handed over the family of the patients,” he said.

Asked whether hospitals are adhering to the directives of the PCMC audit teams to issue a revised bill, Shivane said, “Though we don’t have a system to track this, we assume that hospitals are adhering to our directives. This is because, after our directives to hospitals to reduce the bill amount, we have received only two complaints from the family of patients. We had told the hospitals to adhere to our directives.”

Shivane said in one particular case relating to a prominent hospital, a police complaint was also filed for overcharging and not adhering to the PCMC directives. “Later the case seemed to have been withdrawn after both parties settled the matter,” he said.

However, some families have had a bitter experience after they complained to the PCMC audit team. “One private hospital in Bhosari where my father underwent treatment raised a bill of over Rs 3 lakh. When we complained to the PCMC audit team, it came and verified the bill amount. The audit team reduced the bill. However, the hospital said they had wrongly mentioned Rs 3 lakh…they said the actual amount was Rs 3.25 lakh. In short, there was no use calling the PCMC audit team,” said Sheetal Mahankale, a resident of Kasarwadi.

Mangesh Sail, a resident of Pimpri, said, “One private hospital in Indrayani Nagar raised a bill of Rs one lakh for treating my mother-in-law. The hospital said they are not implementing the state government’s Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, though the PCMC has made it mandatory. The hospital refused to bring down the bill. When a hospital is not implementing the scheme, why is the PCMC allowing them to treat patients who cannot afford costly treatment.” Sail said when he shifted his mother-in-law to another hospital in the Moshi area, it too raised a bill of Rs 1.5 lakh for five days of treatment. “We have complained to the officials of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. They are yet to act upon it,” she said.

Maval MP Shrirang Barne said he is getting such complaints from citizens every day and that he has registered a complaint at the Chief Minister’s Office.