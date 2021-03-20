Covid-19: No decision yet on lockdown in Pimpri-Chinchwad, discussions underway

Appealing to the people to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, the Mayor said, "Despite the fact that positive cases are spiralling, many citizens are still not taking COVID seriously.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has said that discussions for imposing a lockdown or janata curfew on weekends were underway but no final decision has been taken as yet in this regard.

“We are discussing the possibility of imposing a lockdown or janata curfew on weekends but no decision has been taken as yet…we might take the decision next week,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Patil’s response was on the idea of a two-day lockdown mooted by Mayor Usha Dhore two days ago. Her suggestion had received wide support from political parties like NCP and Shiv Sena and even from civic activists.

The PCMC chief said they were in the process of getting feedback from people and will decide on imposing the lockdown on the basis of the feedback received. “This Saturday and Sunday there is no lockdown. About the next, we will base our decision on the feedback we receive,” he said.

Patil said since the cases are increasing every day, they have decided to increase the number of vaccination centres, from 40 to 80-90. “Since we are taking the step of expanding vaccination, we are not laying emphasis on lockdown as of now. Our entire focus as of now is on stepping up vaccination,” he said.

The Mayor also said there will be no lockdown this weekend but did not rule out the possibility next weekend. “If people continue to crowd public places and refuse to compulsorily wear masks, it would lead to further rise in cases. Then, we will have no option but to impose lockdown next weekend,” the Mayor said, adding that she has already instructed the civic officials about exploring the possibility of imposing the lockdown if cases don’t come down by next week.

Appealing to the people to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, the Mayor said, “Despite the fact that positive cases are spiralling, many citizens are still not taking COVID seriously. They are unnecessarily moving out of their homes or are attending marriage ceremonies and birthday parties. Citizens should act responsibly… these are difficult times, we should all make a united effort to bring the COVID positive cases down.”

