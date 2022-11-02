Shifting of transformer near Chikhli water treatment plant not connected with CM’s proposed visit: PCMC

The civic administration of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Wednesday issued a clarification stating that the shifting of the transformer on the approach road to the newly-constructed Chikhli water treatment had no relation with the forthcoming visit of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are slated to inaugurate the treatment plant although no date has been fixed for it yet.

“The transformer is being removed to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the road. It has no relevance to the proposed inauguration function,” municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said.

On Tuesday, the civic chief approved an expenditure of Rs 1.52 crore for shifting the transformer.

Joint city engineer Shrikant Savane said, “The road on which the transformer had been set up by the MSEDCL is an approach road to the Chikhli treatment plan. The road is part of the development plan. It has a width of 18 metres. The transformer is a hurdle for the smooth movement of vehicles. And, therefore, we are shifting it to another place.”

The Chikhli treatment plant has been set up by the PCMC for treating the water which will be lifted from the Andra dam and the Bhama Askhed dam. Pimpri-Chinchwad will collectively get about 267 MLD of water from both these dams.