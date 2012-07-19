PCMC chief snubs mayor,says he will not stop demolition drive

Former Municipal Commissioner Asheesh Sharma was widely believed to be the civic chief who was soft on illegal structures. However,his successor Dr Shrikar Pardeshi seems to be targeting unauthorised constructions in a manner reminiscent of the Dilip Band era when thousands of structures were razed for widening of roads.

On Tuesday,Dr Pardeshi made his intentions clear as he snubbed a delegation led by mayor Mohini Lande. The mayor and corporators,apparently from various political parties,met Dr Pardeshi and requested him that in view of the monsoon season,he should postpone his drive against unauthorised structures till a meeting between three MLAs and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar takes place. However,Dr Pardeshi told the delegation that if they wanted him to stop the drive,they would have to get a letter from the States Urban Development Department.

The corporators delegation was formed at civic headquarters on Tuesday. The corporators were chiefly from Dighi,Chikhli and Talawade areas.

Officials said that being the first citizen and an NCP leader,the mayor thought that the commissioner would accept her request. However,the civic chief was in no mood to relent,they said.

