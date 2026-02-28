PCMC budget proposes no tax hike, focuses on water, transport and completion of ongoing works

To avoid placing an additional financial burden on citizens, no tax hikes have been proposed, officials said.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneFeb 28, 2026 11:29 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporationthe budget presentation was boycotted by some journalists, who objected after being asked by PCMC officials to make space for senior officers. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Days after the BJP returned to power in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the civic administration on Friday presented a ₹9,322.17-crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, with no proposal to raise taxes and a clear emphasis on water supply, public transport and completion of ongoing development works.

The budget, presented by Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, is ₹352 crore lower than last year’s ₹9,674.27-crore outlay. Civic officials said the reduced size reflects slower-than-expected revenue growth.

For the past four years, the budget has been presented by the administration in the absence of an elected body of corporators.

“Among our top priorities is completion of ongoing water-related projects. The pipeline work to Bhama Askhed dam and augmentation of Sector 23 works are on the priority list,” Hardikar said while outlining the focus areas.

Besides water projects, the budget prioritises completion of ongoing infrastructure works. “This includes our ambitious project of completing the administrative building in Chinchwad. We have also issued the work order for the cancer hospital on a PPP basis at Thergaon. Work on the hospital will now begin. Construction of the 750-bed hospital at Moshi is also a top priority,” he said.

Hardikar said allocations to PMPML, the city’s public transport undertaking, have been increased. “We have raised the allocation from Rs 320 crore to Rs 400 crore so that PMPML can deploy more buses for commuter convenience,” he said.

He added that the administration is focusing on completing the Mamurdi–Hinjewadi connector bridge and that the railway overbridge at Pimpri is in its final stage.

The largest allocation under the budget is Rs 500 crore for civil works. “Water, transportation and solid waste management are top focus areas. On the solid waste management front, we need to set up new bio-CNG plants, complete bio-mining and upgrade waste-to-energy plants. The door-to-door collection system has become old and needs an overhaul,” Hardikar said.

According to the commissioner, the core budget stands at ₹5,660.73 crore, including the opening balance, while the total outlay — including Central and state government-sponsored schemes — is ₹9,322.17 crore.

“The 2026-27 budget is not just a document of figures but a solid blueprint for the holistic and balanced development of the city. By incorporating significant citizen suggestions, this budget represents a people-oriented and accountable administration. It takes firm steps towards social justice and sustainable development through the Gender Budget, welfare for the differently-abled, and infrastructure projects like Smart City and Amrut 2.0,” he said.

The presentation was attended by Standing Committee members and senior officials, including Additional Commissioners Trupti Sandbhor and Vikrant Bagade, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravinkumar Jain and department heads.

Hardikar said that for the first time, nearly 4,996 suggestions were received from citizens — double last year’s figure — of which 297 were incorporated into the budget.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Barne was elected Standing Committee chairman. Hardikar and Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain presented the budget to Barne.

Officials said the 44th budget largely continues existing schemes, with no major new projects announced. Funds have primarily been earmarked for ongoing development works.

“There has been no expected growth in major revenue sources such as property tax, development fees, construction permits and state government grants. The slowdown in the construction sector has led to a decline in permit and development fees, which is reflected in the budget. As a result, the administration has adopted a path of austerity,” a civic official said.

However, the reduced budget size and the absence of new projects have raised questions about whether the city’s development will continue at the desired pace.

Meanwhile, the budget presentation was boycotted by some journalists, who objected after being asked by PCMC officials to make space for senior officers. Denying the allegation, Hardikar said, “We just asked them to make some space for the senior officials. Some journalists got upset.”

“The PCMC administration did not ensure proper treatment for journalists at today’s budget. We condemn the behaviour of the civic administration,” said Raja Gaikwad, vice-president of the Pune Union of Working Journalists.

