PCMC budget proposes no tax hike, focuses on water, transport and completion of ongoing works

the budget presentation was boycotted by some journalists, who objected after being asked by PCMC officials to make space for senior officers. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Days after the BJP returned to power in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the civic administration on Friday presented a ₹9,322.17-crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, with no proposal to raise taxes and a clear emphasis on water supply, public transport and completion of ongoing development works.

The budget, presented by Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, is ₹352 crore lower than last year’s ₹9,674.27-crore outlay. Civic officials said the reduced size reflects slower-than-expected revenue growth.

For the past four years, the budget has been presented by the administration in the absence of an elected body of corporators.

“Among our top priorities is completion of ongoing water-related projects. The pipeline work to Bhama Askhed dam and augmentation of Sector 23 works are on the priority list,” Hardikar said while outlining the focus areas.