PCMC blacklists 18 contractors for submitting bogus papers

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has blacklisted 18 private contractors and filed FIRs against 10 of them for submitting bogus bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipts.

In a press release, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “PCMC takes deposit amount, bank guarantee and FD receipts when work is allotted to a private contractor. After permission from the civic standing committee, a contract is signed and the work is allotted”.

He said in the last few days, it has been observed that some contractors have bagged civic contracts by submitting fake bank guarantees and FD receipts. “These contractors have misled the civic body. To ensure that such cheating does not take place in future, we have decided to blacklist such contractors for four years and even filed FIRs against them,” said the civic chief.

Patil said the PCMC will not allow the 18 contractors to participate in the tender process and has decided to blacklist them for three years initially.

