Expecting third Covid wave, PCMC to reserve 300 beds for children in 3 hospitals, 1000 beds in a CCC

In anticipation of the third COVID-19 wave which is likely to affect children more, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to reserve as many as 300 beds in three hospitals and 1000 beds in a Covid Care Centre, exclusively for kids.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane told The Indian Express on Friday that a 150-200 bed Covid pediatric ward will be set at civic-run YCM hospital. “Besides, we plan to reserve 100 beds at Jijamata hospital. Another 50 beds will be reserved at eye hospital at Masulkar Colony,” he added.

Dhakane said PCMC also plans to take over a vacant Mahadha building at Masulkar Colony to set up a 1000 bed Covid Care Centre for children. “All these arrangements are being made in anticipation of the third wave where it is predicted children will be affected more,” he said. Health officials said at Jijamata hospital, more beds are being provided for children as it is expected that adult cases will come down.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital and medical college, said, “As of now, we have 30 beds reserved for children in a general ward. Of these, 6-7 beds are for COVID-19 patients. We also have to set up 15 beds each in NICU and PICU.”

As per PCMC administration’s latest plan, Dr Wable said there will be an expansion of the pediatric ward to at least 150 beds or could be more. “Besides, there will be 30 ventilator beds in Intensive Care Units,” he said.

Dr Wable said the PCMC administration has instructed them to start the process of expansion of the pediatric ward. “It will take 15-20 days to set up the new ward,” he said.

Dhakane said required medical staff and non-medical staff will be provided by the civic body. “Besides, ventilators will be ensured through CSR fund provided by corporates,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Usha Dhore said the 150 oxygen bed hospital at Akurdi and 200 oxygen bed hospital at Thergaon will soon start functioning. “The Akurdi hospital has 150 oxygen beds and 12 ventilator beds while the Thergaon hospital has 200 oxygen beds and 18 ventilator beds. The beds will soon be available as the work on the two hospitals has been completed,” she said.

The mayor Thursday visited the two hospitals and took stock of the work done there. Deputy Mayor Hirabai Ghule, BJP House leader in PCMC Namdeo Dhake, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhake, Additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve and medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane were also present.

The mayor said the Akurdi hospital has been constructed at a cost of Rs 39 crore while the Thergaon hospital has cost Rs 48 crore. “Both the hospitals has 10,000 liter capacity oxygen plants,” she said.