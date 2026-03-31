PCMC audit flags Rs 6,257 crore in missing expenditure records, civic activists demand probe

Chief Auditor Pramod Bhosale said the figure reflects a cumulative lack of documentation across various departments, rather than proven fraud.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneMar 31, 2026 04:04 PM IST
PCMC auditOfficials said the issue is a documentation backlog not a financial scam (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

The audit department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has noted that various civic departments have failed to produce records for expenditures totalling Rs 6,257 crore. While officials categorise the issue as a documentation backlog, civic activists have called the missing trail a financial scam and demanded a probe.

Speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, PCMC Chief Auditor Pramod Bhosale clarified that the figure represents a cumulative lack of documentation rather than any proven financial scam.

“Our audit work up to 2018 is complete, and we are currently auditing the 2018–2021 period. However, various departments have not submitted records for expenditures worth Rs 6,257 crore,” Bhosale said. He emphasised that the objections are not new, with some dating back as far as 1982.

“If records are not made available, it does not inherently mean there was a scam. We can only perform the audit once the administration ensures these documents are handed over.”

Meanwhile, in a stern letter addressed to Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and Mayor Ravi Landge, civic activist Maruti Bhapkar demanded an investigation into the “irregularities”.

“Action must be taken against the responsible officials within eight days. If the administration remains silent, we will approach the Bombay High Court,” Bhapkar warned.

Bhapkar said he filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding audit objections in 1999-2000 and that the High Court had previously ordered a special audit of 18 years of civic records. “Despite the court seeking an action-taken report (ATR), the PCMC administration has done nothing for years,” he alleged.

Story continues below this ad

Bhapkar said the civic audit focuses on identifying expenditures made without permission, incomplete documentation, gaps in the tender process, and payments to contractors and others that violate regulations.

“If the audit department identifies such issues, the civic departments must provide valid explanations within a specified deadline. In some cases, the amounts that have been paid without authorisation must be recovered,” he said.

Bhosale said that, over time, civic departments have reported that the documents required by the audit department are unavailable. He said the audit department has repeatedly requested these documents from the civic departments. “It is the administration’s responsibility to instruct the relevant departments to provide the documents we require,” he added.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments