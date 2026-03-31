PCMC audit flags Rs 6,257 crore in missing expenditure records, civic activists demand probe

Officials said the issue is a documentation backlog not a financial scam (Image generated using AI).

The audit department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has noted that various civic departments have failed to produce records for expenditures totalling Rs 6,257 crore. While officials categorise the issue as a documentation backlog, civic activists have called the missing trail a financial scam and demanded a probe.

Speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, PCMC Chief Auditor Pramod Bhosale clarified that the figure represents a cumulative lack of documentation rather than any proven financial scam.

“Our audit work up to 2018 is complete, and we are currently auditing the 2018–2021 period. However, various departments have not submitted records for expenditures worth Rs 6,257 crore,” Bhosale said. He emphasised that the objections are not new, with some dating back as far as 1982.