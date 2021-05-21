PCMC asks families of Covid patients not to pay hospital bills without audit

With increasing complaints of excessive billing by private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has stepped forward and urged families not to pay the bills unless it is audited by a team of PCMC doctors and auditors.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne has also taken up the complaints of overcharging by private hospitals with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and sought his intervention in the matter.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has formed as many as eight teams at zonal level to check if private hospitals are charging as per the government norms and approve the medical bills with necessary modifications.

The PCMC has also appointed 30 engineers who will facilitate the bill verification process with the civic teams.

“The engineers have been appointed for bed management. They visit the hospitals regularly. They have been tasked to take the complaints about unreasonable bills made by families of Covid-19 patients with our team of doctors and auditor,” said PCMC joint city engineer Satish Savane, who has been appointed as the coordinating officer.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Savane said when a bill is raised by the hospital upon discharge or death of the patient, the families should get it verified from the PCMC teams. “Our team will verify whether the bill had been raised on the basis of the government norms. The government has decided various treatment rates to be levied to Covid-19 patients. The private hospitals have to strictly adhere to these rates. If the families find that an unnecessary amount has been charged, that amount will be deleted from the bill by our team of doctors and auditors and the bill will be returned to the hospital with directions to rectify it and then present it to the family of the patient,” he said.

There are as many 135 private hospitals, including the bigger ones like Aditya Birla Hospital, and Chinchwad and Lokmanya hospital, Chinchwad, in Pimpri-Chinchwad. And there are five civic hospitals where the treatment is free for Covid-19

MP Barne said, “Some big private hospitals are behaving like commercial entities. They are trying to indulge in profiteering out of treatment given to patients. This is inhuman and the Chief Minister should intervene and take appropriate action in the matter.”

In another decision, the PCMC has decided to give three months’ pension to 4,114 differently abled beneficiaries. The pension amount is Rs 2000 per month. PCMC Social Welfare officer Sambhaji Yewale said, “PCMC pays Rs 2000 pension every month to the differently abled citizens who have 40 per cent disability. This amount is directly deposited in their accounts. We are depositing pension for April, May and June collectively in their accounts. Besides, mentally-ill citizens will get Rs 2,500. They are 1,909 such citizens, he said.