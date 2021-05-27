PCMC appoints 4-member team to inspect Jumbo facility, Covid Care Centres

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has appointed a four-member committee of senior officers to inspect the manpower availability and whether the contractors running the facilities like Jumbo Hospital and COVID Care Centres are adhering to the terms and conditions agreed upon between the two parties. The committee has been asked to inspect the facilities and the manpower before footing the bill of these contractors.

The four members include deputy commissioner Mangesh Chitale, executive engineer Shirish Porredi, medical officer Dr Sunita Salve and an officer from the civic zonal office.

In his directives, the PCMC chief said, “The committee will verify whether the contractors have fulfilled the terms and conditions agreed upon. Whether required manpower is available and the manpower possesses requisite education qualification.”

The committee has been asked to conduct a sudden inspection to find out whether the adequate staff is available on duty at the Jumbo, Auto Cluster and CCCs. “The committee should also verify whether the staff at these facilities get all required amenities,” Patil said.

Last year when the coronavirus cases started rising, the PCMC had converted YCM hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Subsequently, it also set up several Covid Care Centres, Jumbo hospital and the Auto Cluster hospital. Till last week, PCMC had 14 CCCs but now they have been reduced to 9 as five of them have been shut down temporarily.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner and the medical department.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said the boycott of work resorted to by nurses and ward boys at Jumbo hospital had nothing to do with PCMC. “The contractors had not paid the salaries of the staff and therefore they agitated. No patient was affected as the doctors attended to them,” he said. Dhakane said the contractor had not submitted the salary bill for two months. “Therefore, we could not pay his bill. If he submits the bill, we will pay the amount instantly,” he said.