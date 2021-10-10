PCMC allows colleges to resume physical classes from Tuesday

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has allowed colleges to resume regular physical classes from October 12 in accordance with the decisions taken during the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. The administration also said all hotels in the industrial city can stay open till 11 pm.

In his directive, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said colleges can start functioning from Tuesday. “However, they will have to ensure that all students, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff, have taken two doses of the Covid vaccine,” he said.

Training institutes and coaching classes can operate at 50 per cent capacity, the directive said, provided teachers and others have taken both shots of the vaccine.

The civic body has also decided to allow hotels, restaurants, bars and food courts to remain open till 11 pm at 50 per cent capacity. Home delivery services have also been allowed till 11 pm on all days of the week.

All private and public offices can function at 100 per cent capacity by adhering to Covid norms.