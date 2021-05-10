PCMC allays fears, says second dose of vaccines to be available at 59 centres

Pune citizens waiting to get the Covid vaccine at the Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth, Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

With anxiety running high among citizens waiting for the second dose, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the vaccine will be available at 59 centres.

The remarks come after those waiting for the second dose started crowding the vaccination centres. However, they are forced to return as several vaccination centres were shut due to inadequate stock.

Dr Varsha Dange, in charge of PCMC’s vaccination programme, said three centres will offer the second dose to those above 45 years of age. “Each centre will be given 160 doses. So, only 480 citizens will get the second dose,” she said.

The three centres where the second dose of Covaxin will be given are: Savitribai Phune school, Bhosari, New Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri and Talera Hospital, Chinchwad.

Besides, the second dose of Covishield will be given at 56 vaccination centres to those above 45 years of age. Each centre will give doses to 100 beneficiaries. “Only 100 doses will be given due to insufficient supply of vaccine from the state government,” the PCMC administration said.

At the same time, PCMC said at eight centres, it will give the vaccine to those between the ages of 18 to 44 years on Monday. “Registration on Cowin app is mandatory. Besides, citizens should also take appointment before visiting the centre,” health officials.

The eight centres are: New Bhosari hospital, New Jijamata hospital, Premlok Park dispensary, Yamunanagar hospital, Eye hospital, Masulkar Colony, PCMC school, Pimple Nilakh, New Akurdi hospital and Ahilyadevi Holkar school, Sangvi. The vaccinations is being held between 10 am and 5 pm.

The civic body also said that the citizens can take the second dose within eight weeks of taking the first jab. “The Centre has extended the time interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine from four-six weeks to four-eight weeks after taking the first dose,” said PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve said.