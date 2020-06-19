PCMC alerts housing societies, residents about ‘outsiders returning with infection’

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has surged housing societies and local residents to be on their guard and take extra precautions in case of “outsiders”. (File photo) The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has surged housing societies and local residents to be on their guard and take extra precautions in case of “outsiders”. (File photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has surged housing societies and local residents to be on their guard and take extra precautions in case of “outsiders”.

“It has been observed that those who are coming from outside or those who travel outside Pimpri-Chinchwad limits are returning with the infection… in a few instances, such incidents have proved fatal for local residents,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Friday.

In the latest case, 10 members of a PCMC corporator’s family tested positive for the virus after they attended a wedding in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district. “First, the corporator’s husband had tested positive. After that we collected the throat swabs of 14 members of the family. Of these, nine members have tested positive,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

Citing another instance of a middle-aged woman who died earlier this week, Hardikar said the woman had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad from Thane and within days, she developed Covid-19 symtpoms. “She was admitted to YCM Hospital, where she succumbed to the infection a few days later,” he said.

In another instance, a woman from Lonavala, who had returned from Dubai after attending her daughter’s wedding, also succumbed to the infection in YCM Hospital. “The woman returned from Dubai to Goa on June 1. And on June 2, she arrived in Lonavala. We had home-quarantined her. However, she developed Covid-19 symptoms and was admitted to the hospital, where she died after 10 days,” said Sachin Pawar, CEO of Lonavala Municipal Council.

The PCMC administration said though they are getting information from the police and the district administration regarding those who are coming from outside, many residents still hide such information. “Housing societies need to inform us about residents who have arrived from outside. They should be immediately quarantined for 14 days. Similarly, people living in bungalows should register their arrival with the civic administration, or their neighbours should alert us about their arrivals. Local activists and self-help groups should inform us about those returning from outside in chawls and slums,” said the PCMC chief.

Hardikar added, “Those who return from outside should alert PCMC and quarantine themselves without wasting any time. They are not supposed to mingle freely. While returning to their homes or arriving from outside, they should ensure that they are wearing masks”.

The civic administration also urged people to avoid unnecessarily travel unless it was for emergency reasons. “Local residents should avoid gatherings like marriage ceremonies. Gatherings are the biggest source of infection. Travelling from one place to another is leading to a spike in cases… that is why one should avoid travel, as far as possible,” said the civic chief.

Meanwhile, a civic employee who worked on the YCM Hospital premises has tested positive for Covid-19. Hospital Dean Dr Rajendra Wable said,”First, this employee’s father had tested positive. After a few days, he volunteered to be tested though he had no symptoms. He has also tested positive and has been admitted to the hospital.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd