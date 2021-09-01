PCMC aims to complete equitable water supply plan by December

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) aims to complete the Rs 244 crore Amrut Water Supply Scheme by December this year.

The project was launched in 2016 with an aim of ensuring equitable distribution of water to all parts of the city. It has been delayed for the past three years on various counts like acquiring land for setting up of water tanks, illegal water connections and refusal of residents to connect their lines to PCMC’s lines.

“The project was launched in 2016 but we could not complete it due to various reasons in the two-year deadline. We had first sought an extension of a few months but the project still remained pending. Now we have sought a second extension till December for its completion,” PCMC executive engineer Pravin Ladkat told The Indian Express, adding that the project will be 85 per cent complete by September end.

“We aimed to overhaul the water supply system to ensure equitable distribution of water. This involved replacing the old pipelines, stopping leakages, and ending the practice of illegal water connections. We cannot lay water pipelines until the DP roads project is carried out. At places like Wakad and its neighbourhood, the work on DP roads has dragged which has affected our efforts to lay the pipelines,” Ladkat added.

“Yet another problem was acquiring land for setting up of water tanks. This involved a lengthy process. Besides this, seeking permission from petrol, oil, and gas companies also took time. During monsoon, digging work is not allowed. And in last two years, the work has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Ladkat said.

The Amrut Water Supply Scheme was given approval by the Maharashtra government on July 12, 2016. It was to be implemented in two phases. The PCMC was to get 33.33 per cent funds from the central government, 16.67 funds from the state government and PCMC itself was supposed to contribute 50 per cent funds.