PCMC acts tough on tax defaulters, sends seizure warning to over 30,000 properties

THE property tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sent notice to as many as 31,971 defaulters, warning them of confiscating their properties if they don’t pay up their dues.

The tax department, which has a target of collecting Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal, is currently staring at Rs 600 crore tax dues from defaulters. Of the 31,971 defaulters, 3,850 property owners have so far not paid even one rupee in tax, officials said.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh said, “The action against tax defaulters will be carried out in three stages. In the first phase, action will be taken against those have tax dues of more than Rs 5 lakh. In the second phase, action will be carried out against those who have not paid tax even once. In the third stage, we will initiate action against those who have tax dues of over Rs 50,000.”

Deshmukh said the defaulters include commercial, residential as well as industrial units. “We started issuing notices from May. So far, we have issued 31,971 notices to the defaulters. If they don’t pay up, we will confiscate their properties,” he warned.

Deshmukh said 3,850 property owners have not paid tax even once since 2015. “Besides, there are those who have not paid tax for 10 or 20 years,” he said.

Deshmukh said in the last fiscal, the tax department had a target of collecting Rs 950 crore. “Due to Covid restrictions, we managed to get Rs 625 crore. But this fiscal, we are determined to collect Rs 1,000 crore. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has directed us to take all steps to meet the target this fiscal,” he said.

In all, there are 5,79,00 properties in PCMC limits. So far, the tax department has collected Rs 300 crore property tax. The tax is collected through 17 offices of the PCMC. The department also holds “Tax Sanvad” with citizens on the last Saturday of every month to sensitise them about the need to pay taxes on time.