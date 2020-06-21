PCMC acts tough against food stalls, vegetable vendors not using masks, gloves, serving caps

Cautioning people, Shravan Hardikar said, “Just because curbs have been relaxed doesn’t mean people can move anywhere and mingle freely. (File) Cautioning people, Shravan Hardikar said, “Just because curbs have been relaxed doesn’t mean people can move anywhere and mingle freely. (File)

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to act tough against food stalls, hotels, sweet shops, vegetable sellers, vada pao and pani puri vendors if found doing business without using hand-gloves, masks and caps.

“We have decided to close down shops and stalls handing over food and vegetables without using masks, hand-gloves and serving cap,” said municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

In last two days, the anti-encroachment department has shut down and sealed 70 food stalls, handcarts and roadside juice bars. Action has also been taken against shops selling sweet and milk and vegetable vendors.

In a Facebook live event on Saturday, the PCMC chief said food stalls, eateries and hotels are delivering food at the doorsteps of people. “While receiving food parcels, people should ensure the person handing over the parcel is wearing mask, hand-gloves and serving cap…,” he said.

Cautioning people, Hardikar said, “Just because curbs have been relaxed doesn’t mean people can move anywhere and mingle freely… Till such time as medicine and vaccine is found, coronavirus will remain with us. If we take things for granted and do not take proper precautions by following social distancing norms, washing hands and wearing masks, we will be inviting the disease. Signs of these are quite visible and therefore people should remain alert and take necessary steps to keep coronavirus away,” Hardikar said.

“The residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad have responded well in putting up a fight against Covid-19. And because of everyone’s support, we have been able to keep the cases down,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd