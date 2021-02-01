PCMC identifies 50,000 unassessed properties, tax revenue to shoot up

The property tax department officials said PCMC has around 5.30 lakh properties which are assessed for tax.

As many as 50,000 new properties have come under the scanner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) property tax department in its drive to identify unassessed properties. The discovery is likely to boost the civic body’s revenue collection.

PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Smita Zagade said the properties also include those where structural changes were made and change in usage was effected.

“So far, we have detected over 30,000 such properties. More are being located. The figure will touch around 50,000,” she said.

Zagade said they had given the task of identifying the new properties to a private agency. “The private agency has intimated about the location of new 30,000 unassessed properties. And they are in the process of submitting a report regarding 20,000 unassessed properties as well,” she said, adding that the private agency has been given a month’s extension to trace the unassessed properties.

The property tax department officials said PCMC has around 5.30 lakh properties which are assessed for tax. The industrial city has seen rapid growth in private properties. In 1997, there were around 80,000 properties. In 2000, the figure reached around 1 one lakh. In the next few years, the figure reached 2.88 lakh. In 2015, there were around 4.07 lakh properties.

The tax department of the PCMC was in the news last week after it served a notice to Padma awardee Girish Prabhune. After uproar in political circles, the tax department stayed its action, pending a final decision by the municipal commissioner. Prabhune, who runs a school and a Gurukulam, owes Rs 3 crore to PCMC. He has contended that he runs the institutions for free for nomadic tribe children, especially those belonging to the Pardhi community. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has promised to look into the issue.

Meanwhile, the PCMC will pay Rs 10.8 crore to the irrigation department for reserving water quota in Pavana dam for the year 2021-22. Officials said Pimpri-Chinchwad gets 480 MLD water every day from Pavana dam. The state government had given permission to the irrigation department to reserve around 48 MLD water for Pimpri-Chinchwad city on November 13, 2018.