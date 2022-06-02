PCMC: At least 25 winners from 2017 find themselves ousted after women’s reservation

As many as 25 people who were elected from their prabhags or panels of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the 2017 polls are finding themselves ousted with their wards becoming reserved for women from different categories.

Their fate was decided through a draw of lots conducted by the PCMC election department on Tuesday.

PCMC will have 139 corporators after the 2022 elections, 11 more than the last time. Of these, 70 will be women and 69 men. Each prabhag or panel will elect three corporators.

The draw of lots was held for 70 seats on Tuesday. As many as 22 prabhags or panels are reserved for SC candidates while three are reserved for ST candidates.

Of the 70 seats for women, 57 will be reserved for women from general category. In 25 prabhags or panels, two women corporators will be elected which means those who were elected in last elections will find themselves ousted.

The draw of lots were held for 12 prabhags. Prabhag Numbers 40, 12, 36, 7, 21, 13, 1, 42, 8, 31, 27, 30 are reserved only for general category women while remaining prabhags will elect male corporators. In prabhag no 4 — the only one which will see four corporators being elected — one seat has been reserved for general category women.

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar said, “After the draw of lots, it is clear that 25-30 corporators who were elected in last elections have lost their wards. Those affected are from Pimple Saudagar, Chinchwadgaon, Chikhali, Bhosari gaonthan and Kalewadi.”

Shyam Lande, who was elected from Kasarwadi in the last election, said, “In our area, there are two seats for general category women and one for open category male. There were many male aspirants who will be affected while there are few women aspirants to contest from both the seats.”

Seema Savale, former corporator, said, “A few former corporators will have to look for other options or quit the poll race.”