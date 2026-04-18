PCB puts shed demolition at cemetery on hold

The Pune Cantonment Board temporarily stayed the demolition of the Shiloh Marathi Church of Christ at Dhobi Ghat on Friday after a massive protest by nearly 1,000 residents; the drive is on hold until Monday. (FIle Photo for representation)

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday had to put in abeyance its decision to demolish a shed used to conduct church services at the Christian Cemetery, Dhobi Ghat, on Shankar Sheth Road.

PCB CEO Vidyadhar Pawar told The Indian Express that when the board’s demolition team went to the spot to demolish the ‘unauthorised structure’, they found a large crowd gathered there. “We decided to temporarily stay the demolition considering it could upset law and order,” he said.

The board had also sought police bandobast for the demolition. According to Robin Mahadkar, Pastor of Shiloh Church of Christ, Pune, “They are in lawful possession of the property for three decades and have been carrying out activities in good faith for the welfare of the community.”