PCB puts shed demolition at cemetery on hold

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The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday had to put in abeyance its decision to demolish a shed used to conduct church services at the Christian Cemetery, Dhobi Ghat, on Shankar Sheth Road.
PCB CEO Vidyadhar Pawar told The Indian Express that when the board’s demolition team went to the spot to demolish the ‘unauthorised structure’, they found a large crowd gathered there. “We decided to temporarily stay the demolition considering it could upset law and order,” he said.
The board had also sought police bandobast for the demolition. According to Robin Mahadkar, Pastor of Shiloh Church of Christ, Pune, “They are in lawful possession of the property for three decades and have been carrying out activities in good faith for the welfare of the community.”
According to Lucas Kedari, president, Regional Christian Society of Pune, “Prayers and spiritual gatherings, social service and community support activities, de-addiction awareness and counselling programmes are being conducted.”
An application has been submitted by Pastor Mahadkar to PCB that these activities were being conducted for the benefit of society, especially for needy and vulnerable people. They have appealed that the proposed demolition will adversely affect these ongoing social and humanitarian activities and urged PCB to give an opportunity to complete legal formalities. In the application, they have urged the PCB to reconsider and revise the demolition order issued for the church boundary points/structures and grant a stay on any demolition activity until the documents are verified and a joint survey is conducted.
“We have also asked for a hearing date to allow us to present our case with supporting documents,” the Pastor added. Meanwhile the crowd that had gathered there included members of the Christian community and political leaders including Ramesh Bagwe and Arvind Shinde. According to members of the community, the authorities at Shiloh Church of Christ had set up the shed way back in 1999 and over time had provided free education to students and also conducted Sunday service.